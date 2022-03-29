BRATTLEBORO — A Springfield man pleaded not guilty to failing to refund $5,692 for home improvement work that was not done.
Last year, Benjamin E. Stocker, 31, of Hook and Horn Landscaping and Excavating had taken the money as a down payment for work on a property that a Charlestown, N.H., couple were in the process of buying, according to an affidavit filed in court.
When the purchase fell through, the couple asked Stocker to return their down payment. Stocker said he sent them a check, which the couple never received, so he agreed to meet them at Vermont Country Deli in Brattleboro on July 28 with another check.
However, when he handed off the check, states the affidavit, Stocker asked the couple not to cash it immediately because he had been "a victim of fraud." Stocker offered to pay the couple cash instead, but when the couple contacted the bank to ask if the funds were available, the bank said no.
Stocker told Brattleboro Police Sgt. Jason Hamilton that he had given the couple a check that was "no good," but added he wanted to pay them back and promised to have a plan in place by Jan. 14.
Hamilton contacted the couple on Jan. 15, who told him Stocker had not been in contact with them, and over the next several days, Stocker still had not reached out to the couple.
Stocker pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and was released with conditions. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to three years in jail and fined up to $5,000.