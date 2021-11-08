20211108-CRASH-RADDER-01.JPG

 Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
JACKSONVILLE — No injuries were reported after a person crashed into the North River off Gates Pond Road early Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The cause of the crash is under investigation. A nearby building sustained minor damage.