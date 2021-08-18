ROCKINGHAM — First responders reported to mile marker 30.8 of I-91 for a single vehicle rollover in the median of the highway on Wednesday. The vehicle was a Windham County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. The operator was identified as Windham County Deputy Jonathan Cheney, who was on-duty at the time of the crash. Deputy Cheney was not injured during the crash, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. The investigation into the crash revealed Deputy Cheney was traveling southbound on I-91 when his rear tow link ball joint broke causing him to lose control of the cruiser. The vehicle subsequently went into the median and rolled over. Vermont State Police were assisted by Rockingham Fire and Golden Cross rescue.
No injuries in Windham sheriff's dept. vehicle rollover
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
