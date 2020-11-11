Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A car went up an embankment during a single motor-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Swanzey and Tuttle roads, in Spofford, N.H., on Wednesday. No major injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation by the Chesterfield Police Department.

