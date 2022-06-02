BRATTLEBORO — A Winchester, N.H., man pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sale of fentanyl and was sentenced to six months to five years, all suspended, with three years to serve on probation.
Reginald French, 56, was originally charged with three counts of sale of heroin in Brattleboro on April 18 and April 27 in 2018. Those charges were later amended to sale of fentanyl.
During the hearing, French told Judge Michael Kainen he has been off drugs since his arrest and has been in treatment for four years.
"I'm glad I'm finally off this stuff," French said. "I was struggling, and I'm glad it's over with now. I feel a lot better about myself as a person. There's no life living on drugs. I apologize for breaking the law."
Josh Atkisson, of the Windham County Public Defender's Office, said since his arrest, French has been on "a long road of addressing his addiction."
"He has passed all the [drug] testing and has been maintaining a good standing with ... both the maintenance program and with related drug counseling that is offered through that program."
Atkisson also noted his client suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and must bring an oxygen bottle with him wherever he goes.
"Given all the circumstances here, the passage of time since these incidents ... his engagement in treatment, [and] there's been no additional charges or any condition violations ... we think that this end is entirely appropriate."
Atkisson also credited French with giving "one of the more candid interviews to law enforcement ... than I've seen in quite some time ... in my whole career."
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown told the court the state agreed with the defense that French did not deserve to be thrown in jail.
"A fully probated sentence seems very appropriate," said Kainen, who characterized French as "a lower-level dealer" who was struggling with addiction.
"Your commitment to your own sobriety and staying clean is an important factor," said the judge. "The fact that you've really done it for years bodes fairly well for the future and suggests you're a very good candidate for probation."