BRATTLEBORO — A rule requiring masks inside establishments in town is no longer in place after Select Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind it, effective immediately.
Board member Daniel Quipp said the board decided to extend the rule at its last meeting, but since then, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted its guidance.
"They have developed a new sort of assessment, kind of criteria, for communities to use at the county level, and this happened on Friday afternoon after this [meeting] agenda was created and published," he said, explaining that the criteria involves COVID-19 case rates, percentage of hospital beds occupied by people affected by COVID-19 and hospitalization rates. "Windham County's assessment level is the lowest level of three and as such, the CDC's recommendation is you can relax public health measures such as masks."
If the situation changes, Quipp said, "We should be ready to put this important public health measure back in place."
The CDC recommends that unvaccinated or immunocompromised people should continue masking and social distancing, board member Jessica Gelter said. She called for the community to respect the choices of individuals, businesses and venues.
Gary Stroud, a member of several town committees, thanked the board for its "consideration, compassion and good old common sense."
Dick DeGray of Brattleboro asked the board if members would be unmasking, because it would be easier to understand them. The decision would be left up to each member, Gelter said, before adding later that masking is still required in town buildings.