BRATTLEBORO — A woman who struck a man with a 4-iron golf club in the parking lot of the Brattleboro Food Co-op in April 2021 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a weapon and was sentenced to seven to eight days on a work crew.
According to court documents, Amy Jean Steele, 53, of Brattleboro, struck a man twice with a golf club after he failed to give her $100 she said he owed to her.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Officer Tyler Cooke, Steele contended the man had stolen the money from her in March 2021.
“Steele advised that she ‘went down there and whopped his ass’” wrote Cooke. “Steele advised that she told [the man] that ‘now that I’ve whopped your ass, I’m good.’”
Steele also told Cooke “I’m guilty as hell.”
During her plea agreement hearing on Tuesday, Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes urged Steele to file a complaint in small claims court if she is ever in a similar situation.
“Please don’t use golf clubs,” said Hayes.
“No more Tiger Woods,” responded Steele, who was also fined $147.