HINSDALE, N.H. — By a vote of 173 to 97, Hinsdale voters decided there will be no roosters cock-a-doodle-doing in the town's residential districts.
Voters approved a zoning amendment that prohibits folks in the residential district from owning roosters, though they did approve up to six birds per parcel, just as long as they are kept in a coop within a secure enclosure that is maintained in a humane and sanitary manner.
By a vote of 178 to 95, voters also added an amendment to the rural/agriculture district stating all birds must be kept in a coop within a secure enclosure at all times that is maintained in a humane and sanitary manner.
Incumbent Michael Carrier, who was returned to the Board of Selectmen for a second term, will be serving with first-timer William Hodgman. Carrier received 229 votes and Hodgman received 204. James MacDonell, Hinsdale's former tax collector, received 93 votes.
Hodgman is the senior property manager for Windham & Windsor Housing Trust in Vermont. Carrier is a former detective with the Brattleboro Police Department who works part time for the Hinsdale Police Department.
Town Clerk Julie Seymour will replace MacDonell as tax collector and Alan D. Zavorotny was voted in as town treasurer.
Shelley A. Coombs and Gina Hammett were elected to the library Board of Trustees and Dennis Nadeau and Janice Nichols were elected to the Budget Committee.
Jeana Woodbury received 254 votes for a two-year seat on the School Board and April Anderson received 260 votes for a three-year seat.
On Saturday at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium of the Hinsdale High School, town voters will decide on a general operating budget of $4,667,725, $551,666 for the water department and $412,933 for the sewage treatment plant.
Town voters will also have to decide if they want to enter into a five-year lease for a sidewalk tractor for a total of $180,220 with the first year's payment being $39,989. The town will own the tractor after the lease period ends.
Another $58,000 is needed to refurbish a fire truck and $49,000 for the purchase of a new police cruiser.
Following the town portion of the meeting on Saturday, voters will decide on approving a school budget of $15.8 million, which includes increases to teacher salaries.
In Chesterfield, an attempt to amend the town's zoning ordinance to replace the town's definition of impermeable coverage' with the state's definition was defeated 449 to 170. The amendment was backed by Rob and Christine Sugarman who ran afoul of the town's zoning ordinance by installing a permeable paver system without approval from the Zoning Board. The Sugarman's appeal to the local court was denied twice. They have since appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court where arguments have yet to be made.
Two other zoning amendments passed, including one that allows for the development of multiple-unit senior housing in town, by a vote of 537 to 100, and another to rezone a portion of the town from office retail and services to commercial/industrial, by a vote of 332 to 314.
Board member Kelly Hanzalik, who at first decided not to run again for the Board of Selectmen, mounted a write-in campaign but was defeated by Judy Idelkope for a three-year seat by a vote of 363 to 197.
Barbara Girs, Town Clerk for the past decade, declined to run this year. Mary Ewell will be replacing her. Ewell defeated Darnel Brown by a vote of 369 to 264.
For the School Board, four people were in contention for two seats.
Len Fleischer, with 432 votes, and incumbent Genienne Hockensmith, with 400 votes, secured those two seats, defeating Douglas Benedict, with 190 votes, and Timothy Richmond, with 141.
Six hundred and sixty two of Chesterfield's 2,577 registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday.
Chesterfield residents will reconvene on Saturday to vote on the town budget of just shy of $4 million and the school budget of just over $9 million.
Voters will also be asked to approve nearly $350,000 to reconstruct two-thirds of North Shore Road, another $118,000 to resurface other town roads, $120,000 for a new highway truck, and $44,000 for a new all-wheel drive police cruiser.
The town meeting on Saturday is at noon in the Chesterfield School gymnasium and the Chesterfield Town Hall.
Masks will be required in the school gym but masks will be optional in the Town Hall. The Town Hall and school gym will be connected electronically so both locations can hear, make comments, and vote from both locations.