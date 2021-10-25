PUTNEY — Windham County Sheriff's Office determined no crime was committed when it responded to the Putney Food Co-op for a report of a man carrying a rifle and a "[Expletive] Biden" flag Friday afternoon.
"We made contact with him and he declined to make any conversation with us," Sheriff Mark Anderson said Monday. "There's no law prohibiting open carrying of firearms in Vermont. No threats towards any individual were ever identified and he left after about 10 or 15 minutes."
WCSO maintained a presence in the area for safety concerns, Anderson said.
Anderson described the firearm as an AR pistol, which looks similar to an AR-15 but is registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as a pistol frame. The man carrying the gun also had a bulletproof vest and a body camera, he said.
An employee at the co-op told the Reformer that staff called the police about a man marching down the street with the flag, gun and bulletproof vest because they felt scared and on high alert.
"What's interesting is we continue to see this, across the span of a year, a variety of protesting behavior that has the intention of stepping right up to the line but not crossing it," Anderson said.
One person who left a voicemail for the Reformer said the incident was intended to threaten those who voted for President Biden. Laws that could apply would require a firearm to be pointed at or threatened for use against a person, Anderson said.
"The fact that it was secured, not pointed at anyone, makes it hard for us to be able to say that the behavior is unlawful, given Vermont's open carry laws," he said.
The person holding the flag and firearm was not identified by the sheriff's office.
Anderson said he has seen anti-vaccine demonstrations in the region where similar flags were flown.
Bellows Fall Police Chief David Bemis said a flag with the same message was removed in Bellows Falls but he doesn't believe the two incidents are connected. The issue was discussed publicly at Bellows Falls Village Trustees meetings.
Susan Smallheer contributed to this report.