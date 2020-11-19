HINSDALE N.H. — Police Chief Charles Rataj delivered over 70 turkeys to members of the Hinsdale community that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or have fallen on economic hard times on Thursday.
featured
No tickets, just turkeys
Trending Now
-
Horizon Inn purchased with 'big visions'
-
Mocha Joes reopens
-
Vermont closing down bars, prohibiting gatherings
-
Historic covered bridge damaged in 'hit and run'
-
Hinsdale to Brattleboro bridge project clears final hurdles
-
Teachers file unfair labor complaint against WNESU
-
Female entrepreneurs flourish with networking
-
Former Mattress Outlet sold in auction
-
Restaurants prepare for a different kind of winter
-
Crash injures 2, shuts down Route 5