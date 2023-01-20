20230120-SNOW-RADDER-69.jpg

Caitlynn O’Hern, 17, of Brattleboro, and Abby Henry, 15, of Brattleboro, engage in a snowball fight at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
PHOTOS: No time like snow time

WINDHAM COUNTY — Local residents took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy some winter activities on Friday after a messy storm system of sleet and snow blew into Vermont Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the day on Friday.

Another winter storm heading toward New England is slated to arrive Sunday and continue through the day on Monday. However, the actual track of that storm remains uncertain, according to AccuWeather.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.