Carter Gagnon, a third-grader at Oak Grove Elementary School in Brattleboro, goes sliding down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro while his teacher, Mira Coffrey, watches on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Ryleigh Cole, 6, from Hinsdale, N.H., builds a snowman with her family at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Del DuFresne, a worker at Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce, clears the snow from the sidewalks around the store front on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Del DuFresne, a worker at Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce, clears the snow from the sidewalks around the store front on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Del DuFresne, a worker at Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce, clears the snow from the sidewalks around the store front on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Dan Quinn, from Prescott, Conn., walks his dog, Penny, down Route 100 in Dover on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Children from the Beaver Brook Children's School in Wilmington play in the snow on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Jessica Waldman, the head teacher for the toddler class at Beaver Brook Children's School in Wilmington, helps some of the children build a snowman on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Jessica Waldman, the head teacher for the toddler class at Beaver Brook Children's School in Wilmington, helps some of the children build a snowman on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Children from the Beaver Brook Children's School in Wilmington play in the snow on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Jessica Waldman, the head teacher for the toddler class at Beaver Brook Children's School in Wilmington, helps some of the children build a snowman on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Jessica Waldman, the head teacher for the toddler class at Beaver Brook Children's School in Wilmington, helps some of the children build a snowman on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Cole, of Hinsdale, N.H., builds a snowman with his children, Ryleigh, 6, and Eli, 4, at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James Cera, a third-grader at Oak Grove Elementary School in Brattleboro, goes sliding down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Carter Gagnon, a third-grader at Oak Grove Elementary School in Brattleboro, goes sliding down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro while his teacher, Mira Coffrey, watches on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Ryleigh Cole, 6, from Hinsdale, N.H., goes sliding down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Abby Henry, 15, of Brattleboro, engages in a snowball fight at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Caitlynn O’Hern, 17, of Brattleboro, and Abby Henry, 15, of Brattleboro, engages in a snowball fight at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Caitlynn O’Hern, 17, of Brattleboro, and Abby Henry, 15, of Brattleboro, engages in a snowball fight at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
WINDHAM COUNTY — Local residents took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy some winter activities on Friday after a messy storm system of sleet and snow blew into Vermont Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the day on Friday.
Another winter storm heading toward New England is slated to arrive Sunday and continue through the day on Monday. However, the actual track of that storm remains uncertain, according to AccuWeather.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.