EAST DOVER — After a nightmare scenario involving a tenant, John Sprung and Aimee Pritcher are getting out of the landlord business.
“We’ve personally taken four rental units off the market for good because of this situation,” Pritcher said. “There’s a lot of people who need places. We won’t rent because of this, because nobody stops them.”
Sprung said he and Pritcher, who are engaged to be married and live in East Dover, are “all for helping.”
“Especially during COVID, there’s people who need this money,” he said, referring to assistance provided by the state for housing. “But when you have people like her taking the money who don’t need it, it’s pretty awful.”
The couple rented an East Dover apartment to someone in September 2019. They said the tenant stopped living there and quit paying rent, but used the space for her business making tie-dye clothing and candles.
On March 22 Judge Katherine Hayes in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division, awarded the landlords a writ of possession during a hearing the tenant failed to attend. The couple is supposed to get all back rent and legal fees, although they don’t expect that will happen. They are owed $14,616, according to the judgment. The tenant was given two weeks from March 30 to leave.
Sprung recounted how the tenant signed the lease agreement and received money from the state to assist with covering rent. He said a vacant store below the apartment was going to be leased to the tenant but she never showed up to the closing.
He believes he was scammed after the tenant accused him of stalking when he called her to check in after not seeing lights on in the apartment on a night when the weather was extremely cold.
“I think these people are trained to do this,” he said. Sprung said he received an email from the tenant in December 2019 saying she feels uncomfortable and doesn’t want to go to the apartment.
From that point on, Sprung said, the couple never received any more rent payments from the tenant. He said he offered to let the tenant out of the lease, essentially telling her “just pay what you owe us and go away.”
“We have been battling this person for two-and-half years now,” he said. “Every correspondence I’ve ever had with her, she just comes back with a horror show of vile language and accusations toward me.”
Pritcher recalled attempting to evict the tenant when COVID-19 hit and rent payments hadn’t been made for nearly a year.
“COVID is a big part of why she’s here so long,” Sprung said, adding that the tenant hasn’t lived in the apartment for about two years now but runs her business there and tells the state she would be homeless if evicted.
Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program offers “relief to landlords on behalf of renters and tenants experiencing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to erap.vsha.org. Federal funding supported the program.
At one point, the couple accepted about $8,900 from the state to keep the tenant housed. After taking the money, they couldn’t evict the tenant for another six months. They decided against taking the federal funds again. Sprung said they couldn’t, knowing that the tenant was scamming the program.
At another point, the tenant was supposed to pay the rent but then didn’t. Instead, Sprung said he received “more insulting emails.”
“She said, ‘I could pay the rent any time. I just don’t like you,’” he said.
Sprung tracked the tenant’s Etsy sales, which he said total about $3,500 since 2020, and informed the state about the income source but nothing came from it.
A court document from September shows there were eight attempts to serve the tenant/defendant with a complaint and summons related to the eviction. Through the Vermont Judiciary Portal online, Pritcher found the tenant had prior evictions and accused someone else of stalking.
Sprung described being stressed, watching his investment “go down the toilet,” as he continued having to maintain systems in the building without getting rent payments. He said the state “really enables” people to take advantage of the system.
“It’s an amazing process really,” he said.
The couple reported having bad experiences with nearly every other tenant who has rented the same apartment. They plan to assess the damages before deciding what to do next with the unit. They will offer one apartment as a short-term lease on Airbnb; they sold another one; and Sprung’s son is living in the other.
“I would say this is a rather unique story that you are sharing with me,” Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson told the Reformer. “The sheriff, as an entity, is involved with all evictions but we are a piece of a process rather than a piece of determination.”
The number of evictions locally is “dramatically down” since assistance programs in the COVID-19 pandemic helped prevent them, Anderson said. He anticipates the number “dramatically increasing” if rent subsidies end.
“The evictions we have performed since March 2020 have generally been due to evidence of criminal conduct, drug-related activity and threatening behavior,” he said.
Since 2021, the sheriff’s office has assisted with nine evictions or writs of possession. Anderson described a writ of possession as “an order that restores the grantee’s right to access of the property, if you will.”
His office also is responsible for serving civil court documents to parties.
“Whether it’s a frivolous lawsuit or a well-based lawsuit, it doesn’t matter to us,” Anderson said. “We are just there as a third party that is not involved in the lawsuit to ensure the right people are given the right documents in the right manner.”
Anderson said he’s talked with people who alleged fraud when it comes to rental assistance. His office encourages lodging such complaints with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction in their area and possibly the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Stephanie Pohle, who owns 23 units in Dover and Wilmington, as well as 19 South Main Restaurant in Wilmington, said she’s chosen to leave residences empty at times.
“I’ve had numerous situations in the past where tenants have abused the powers of the state, the grants, the financial aid that they’ve gotten,” she said. “I don’t have any problem tenants at this time.”
Some of her units were turned over for employee housing and short-term rentals on Airbnb. She also partners with organizations helping low-income tenants.
Pohle said she’s participated in “quite a few evictions ... where it seems to go on forever.”
“Besides losing thousands of dollars in rent, when you finally get your unit back, it’s destroyed,” she said.
Pohle is more guarded about renting out units, she said, “because the process is not good here.”
“The process shouldn’t take as long,” she said. “I believe in one of the things they do where tenants pay rent to court. If they don’t make the payment to court, it should be over at that point, not subject to continue on and on, and wait for a court date.”