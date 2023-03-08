BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast School District Board will welcome three new board members.
Newcomer Eva Nolan beat incumbent board member Michelle Luetjen Green 1,416 to 954. She will represent Dummerston for a three-year term.
Board member Robin Morgan, who was appointed after David Schoales resigned in October, won the remaining year of a three-year term. She defeated Rikki Rissatti 2,252 to 265 for the seat representing Brattleboro.
"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue serving for our schools and our community," Morgan said, thanking voters. "I'm also grateful to my opponent Rikki Risatti, for always pushing the conversation forward and bringing attention to important issues."
Kim Price, who served on the Brattleboro Town School District Board before a merger resulted in the WSESD, secured a three-year term representing Brattleboro. Jaci Reynolds, former WSESD Board member, dropped out of the race last week, citing "a very difficult personal situation," and publicly encouraged voters to pick Price for the position.
Ruby McAdoo also will join the board for the first time. She ran unopposed for a seat representing Putney.
"I’m very much looking forward to starting my term and getting to work with the board," she said, thanking voters. "There’s a lot of new board members coming in, and I’m hopeful that this will infuse the board with some good productive energy."
The new terms will begin after the district's annual meeting on March 21, being held at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Union High School. McAdoo called attending the meeting in person "the only way to have a voice on matters related to the budget."
Urging participation, McAdoo said, "Approving the budget is a critically important part of the public role in the school district."