WEST DOVER -- A lawsuit against the North Branch Fire District seeks to undo committee appointments alleged to have been illegal, and allow voters to elect new members.
"The Prudential Committee has no authority to appoint a member to its Prudential Committee," states a complaint filed in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division against the North Branch Fire District and two committee members. "The Prudential Committee cannot appoint interim members, and it cannot appoint members to fill multi-year terms."
Steven Montello of West Dover is being represented by James Valente of Costello, Valente & Gentry of Brattleboro. They are seeking a preliminary injunction against the North Branch Fire District, which runs a wastewater system in West Dover that is governed by the five-member Prudential Committee.
The proposed injunction would stop defendants Thomas Ferrazza and Daniel Facilla from serving on the committee past the upcoming election on Tuesday, as the complaint states appointments to the committee should have been made by the Select Board and not the committee after the annual election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would prohibit committee members Jodi Keeler and John Snow from continuing their positions, and allow an election for all four positions.
Also being sought is a declaratory judgment saying the appointments of those four committee members were "invalid and void," and the terms of Ferrazza and Facilla cannot be extended by appointment.
According to the complaint, Keeler and Snow were appointed to the committee by committee members in November after the committee kept pushing back discussion on how to proceed with the annual meeting, which usually occurs at the end of March but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The only 'Members Present' at the November meeting were Ferrazza, Facilla, Jodi Keeler, and John Snow," the complaint states. "But, according to the minutes, Keeler and Snow were not appointed until partway through the meeting. That meant only two elected prudential committee members were present to vote on the appointments of Keeler and Snow; Keeler and Snow, of course, couldn’t vote for their own appointments before they had been appointed."
The committee did not explain why the vote was conducted without a quorum nor which vacancies were filled, the complaint states.
In February, the committee scheduled its annual meeting for May 3 and election for May 4, the complaint states.
"The committee members whose terms would ordinarily have ended before the 2021 meeting were Ferrazza and Facilla — so they would need to be re-elected if they wanted to keep their seats," the complaint states. "Many disapprove of the performance of Ferrazza and Facilla, and opponents have indicated they wish to challenge them in the coming election. Voters, non-voting Dover residents, and the business community are unhappy with the District, which in recent years has raised its rates substantially, charged large fees for loosely defined 'sleeping spaces,' and was recently sued in two different actions for breach of contract and improperly rescinding the right to discharge sewage. Ferrazza was the driving force behind many of the committee’s decisions during this period; and Facilla has voted with Ferrazza."
Later in February, the committee held what the complaint calls "a hastily arranged" special meeting. After an executive session, Ferrazza and Facilla were appointed to positions with terms to end at the annual meeting in 2022, according to the complaint.
"The District takes the position that, because of these appointments, Ferrazza and Facilla’s terms have been extended to 2022, so they will not have to face election at the May 2021 annual meeting," states the complaint. "As a result of the foregoing, Plaintiff and other similarly situated residents of West Dover who are part of the fire district will not be able to vote for the seats of Facilla and Ferrazza, which should be up for election."
According to state law cited in the complaint, a vacancy in the committee "may be filled at an annual meeting, or at a special meeting called for that purpose, but the selectmen of the town in which such district is located may fill a vacancy in such committee until an election by the appointment of a resident of such district.”
"If the Select Board appoints a member to fill a vacancy in the prudential committee, that is merely an interim appointment. It extends only until the next fire district election, to be held at the annual meeting or at a special meeting called for the purpose of the election," the complaint states. "Even if a prudential committee had authority to fill vacant seats on its own committee, it could not do so without a quorum of validly elected or appointed committee members."
A status conference scheduled for Tuesday was rescheduled until May 19 because court documents had not been served to the defendants at the time. As of Wednesday, no response to the complaint was filed with the court.
Ferrazza declined to comment Thursday. Attempts to reach Facilla and Bill Ellis, the attorney representing the district in the case, were unsuccessful.
On Tuesday, Montello is running against Snow for a two-year term and Bob Stone for a three-year term. Jon Prial is running unopposed for a one-year seat.