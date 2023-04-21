VERNON — One of the most recognizable buildings at the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant site, the pale green, metal-clad turbine building, is starting to be demolished.
Crews for NorthStar Group Services have been demolishing other buildings on the 125-acre site for the past four years, and had earlier emptied the large building of equipment and the large turbine machinery for the past couple of years.
The turbine building, which sits in front of the taller grey and white reactor building, contained the turbines that generated electricity at Vermont Yankee, which shut down permanently on Dec. 29, 2014. Citing electricity market forces, Entergy had announced its shutdown in August 2013.
NorthStar demolished the plant’s two banks of cooling towers in July 2019.
“NorthStar has begun the methodical process of disassembling the Vermont Yankee turbine building,” said NorthStar CEO Scott State in a statement Friday.
“Ongoing and planned activities include removing exterior metal siding and roofing materials with the goal of reducing the building to a steel superstructure. At that point, NorthStar will prepare for demolition of the turbine building. Demolition of the steel superstructure is currently planned to begin in July 2023,” he wrote in an email.
Orano, a subcontractor of NorthStar, completed removing the highly radioactive reactor internals in December 2022, a key landmark in the lengthy decommissioning process.
NorthStar, which purchased Vermont Yankee from Entergy Nuclear in January 2019, has promised to complete decommissioning and site restoration by 2030, decades earlier than Entergy’s timeline.