VERNON — NorthStar Group Services has fixed its rail spur to the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant site and has resumed shipments of low-level radioactive waste.
The spur runs north of the plant a relatively short distance until it hooks up with the main rail line used by Amtrak passenger trains and freight trains, and it is near the intersection of Route 142 and Governor Hunt Road. The spur is owned by NorthStar, and was the site of a derailment on Feb. 24. The repairs on the spur were completed sometime last Friday.
Two engines and six freight cars derailed, while two engines did not, according to NorthStar. Repairs were done by RailWorks Corp. of New York City.
Hundreds of shipments of low-level radioactive waste from the decommissioning of the Vermont Yankee plant has traveled over the same spur and the same rails.
While no nuclear waste was directly involved in the derailment, the same rail spur has carried hundreds of shipments during the past four years from the Yankee plant to the waste facility in western Texas. Most of the nuclear waste has been shipped in custom protective containers, which was placed on rail cars, for the long trip to Texas.
Jim Porter and William Jordan, both from the Vermont Department of Public Service, said the cause of the derailment was still under investigation by federal rail authorities.
Neil Sheehan, a spokesman for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said that agency oversees the packaging of the waste for travel, but that the actual shipment is overseen by a different federal agency, the Federal Railroad Administration, which didn’t respond to questions on Monday.
“Our responsibilities involve inspecting the preparation and packaging of the waste material on-site. We also ensure that when applicable, NRC-certified shipping containers are being used. The Department of Transportation is responsible for oversight once the material departs the site,” Sheehan wrote in an email.
Sheehan pointed to recent inspection reports from the NRC, noting that the “radioactive waste was adequately stored and monitored. The inspectors determined radioactive waste shipped was properly classified, described, packaged, marked, and labeled, and was in proper condition for transportation. The inspectors determined the licensee’s radwaste shipments were in compliance with NRC and DOT regulations.”
“Our lead decommissioning inspector for Vermont Yankee has been closely following developments involving the derailment, primarily for awareness purposes,” Sheehan said.
“There was no low-level radioactive waste aboard the rail cars at the time of the incident as the train was en route to the plant,” he said.
A total of two engines and four “spacer” rail cars derailed in the incident, which happened as a small train was headed to the plant to pick up a shipment of nuclear waste, according to NorthStar officials. Two other engines did not go off the tracks. There was no low-level nuclear waste in the rail cars.
Two officials from the state of Vermont said late last week that the state was notified shortly after the derailment on Feb. 24 at 10:40 a.m., and that the state nuclear engineer had been monitoring the repairs. Vermont Emergency Management officials were also notified, as well as several federal agencies, particularly the federal rail administration.
If the train had been carrying nuclear waste, Porter said, “obviously there would have been a much bigger response.”
Porter, the director of public advocacy, and Jordan, the director of engineering for the department, said they were satisfied so far with the NorthStar response “and the information they’ve given us.”
But as of Friday afternoon, both Porter and Jordan were unsure whether NorthStar owned the track where the derailment took place.
A NorthStar spokesman confirmed that NorthStar owned the track.