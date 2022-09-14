BRATTLEBORO — For the last mile or so of a 22-mile walk around town to raise awareness about the alarming number of suicide deaths among military veterans, Chase Stanley was joined by an entourage with veterans and local law enforcement officers.
“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” Stanley said Sunday as the group made their way to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Bridge on Putney Road. “We’ve had so many people honking at us, showing the support that folks always do. We got a bunch of the Brattleboro Police officers. We got game wardens out here. We got some Dover Police.”
The number of miles is symbolic because it represents the average number of military veterans who die by suicide each day.
On the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks last year, Stanley started the 22-mile walk in Newfane and ended in Brattleboro after about 11 hours. He lives in Newfane.
As a senior in high school in Virginia at the time of 9/11, the event changed his life forever and led him to join the military, then seek a career in law enforcement. Serving in the Army from 2005 to 2010, he was stationed in Korea, Iraq and Fort Hood, Texas. He joined the Brattleboro Police Department in 2013 and has since left to work for the town of Brattleboro at the Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Plant.
Stanley previously told the Reformer about his own struggles with mental health.
“Years ago,” he said, “I was in a very, very bad spot in my life. One night, I did what everybody in the world would tell you not to do, drink myself to the bottom of the bottle ... I was having thoughts that I couldn’t shake, and I thought I couldn’t ever swim back out of this bottle. They always tell you, reach out to someone, talk to someone.”
Stanley said he did just that, and is forever grateful for the person who answered the phone so late at night, as it changed his trajectory for the better.
“They talked me out of something that (would mean) everything that I’m doing now wouldn’t be happening,” Stanley said. “The reputation that I built as a police officer never would have happened had he not picked up that phone that night.”
Last year, took Stanley about 11 hours to complete the walk. This time, he did it in about seven.
To prepare, he walked a lot. He tried to hit at least 10,000 steps a day.
“I’ve been doing that, just kind of getting my knees ready, because that’s what hurt the worst last year was my knees,” he said. “Last year, we kind of did this thing on a whim, so we didn’t have a lot of preparation. We were a lot more prepared this year.”
At the time of the interview, Stanley estimated his effort had brought in about $11,500 for veterans and first responder services. He described being “absolutely ecstatic.”
His hope is that military veterans like him, who have struggled, will feel comfortable reaching out for help. He also wants to break the stigma of mental illness and show resources are available.
Therese Marcy, whose daughter Charlotte Ann Marcy was an Army veteran who died by suicide, walked with Stanley part of the way. She “obviously was very appreciative of what we’re doing,” Stanley said.
“And I wish we could have been there earlier for her, you know, for her daughter,” he said, so she “didn’t have to ever suffer that loss of a child.”
Stanley expressed appreciation for all those who donated money, walked with him and shared information.
“We just keep hoping to make this a little bit bigger every year, so we can do what we can for our vets and our first responders,” he said.
His friend Nick Freischlag completed all 22 miles with him. Freischlag, a retired Navy veteran from Newport, R.I., heard of the walk last year and did it in his community.
“Chase really inspired me last year,” he said.
Freischlag pointed to reports stating that since 9/11, more than 7,000 veterans were killed in action and more than 30,000 died by suicide.
“It is staggering,” he said. “The least I can do is remember them, our fallen soldiers.”
Returning to the Elks from the bridge, Freischlag said he was physically hurting. He called the Newport walk “pretty flat” in comparison to the hillier roads in Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder contributed to this report.