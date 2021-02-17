Not your typical Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, leads the Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Roughly 40 people gather at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Brattleboro, as they mark the beginning of the Lent season with Ash Wednesday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Roughly 40 people gather at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Brattleboro, to mark the beginning of the Lent season on Ash Wednesday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, Vt., leads the Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, leads the Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, puts ashes onto people’s foreheads as a small group gathered for a morning Ash Wednesday service.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, puts ashes onto people’s foreheads as a small group gathered for a morning Ash Wednesday service.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, puts ashes onto Sophie Paluch, 9, during the Ash Wednesday service.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches have come up with different ways to mark the start and give out ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro, puts ashes onto people’s foreheads as a small group gathered for a morning Ash Wednesday service.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Joan Pouliot, of Brattleboro, picks up a container of ashes from Trinity Lutheran Church, in Brattleboro, on Ash Wednesday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Dr. Rev. Randall Wilburn, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brattleboro, holds a plate with ashes that people can pick up on Ash Wednesday.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Rector Mary Lindquist, of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, holds Ash Wednesday service over Zoom.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Rector Mary Lindquist, of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, Vt., holds Ash Wednesday service over Zoom.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Rector Mary Lindquist, of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, holds Ash Wednesday service over Zoom.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Church services that were normally attended in full now have limits or are held online. Over the past year, many people have changed the way they attend church during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ash Wednesday was no different.
Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, talked about the beginning of the Lent season to a small group of 40 people that attended the Ash Wednesday service.
Baker said not much has changed for the Catholic Church when it comes to giving out ashes other than having to wear a mask.
“I have to wear a mask when I distribute the ashes; it’s like the invisible parishioner,” Baker said. “You can see their eyes, but you can’t see how they feel or reaction to things. It’s an interesting time, but this is the start of Lent; this is the way we do it with ashes on Ash Wednesday.”
Baker said the church has sent ashes to local nursing homes, and held two virtual services for people that didn’t want to physically attend because of the virus.
“Ashes are not a sacrament; it’s just a sign, it’s just a start to the Lent season,” Baker said. “A lot of people come on Ash Wednesday because they want to do well with their Lent, so they get the ashes. There is no obligation to attend Mass today, it's just a tradition.”
Just down the road, the Trinity Lutheran Church on Western Avenue offered ashes in a little to-go container that people could pick up any time during the week. A team of four people will film the Ash Wednesday service for people to watch.
Church literature for the service has cues for people to be able to bestow the ashes to each other or someone else.
“I think the pandemic has driven us to be closer in contact and communication both by telephone and computer with the desire to be together,” Dr. Rev. Randall Wilburn said.
Wilburn said that if people could not pick up the ashes, they could make their own ashes or use dirt, also noting that it’s a sacred ritual but not a sacrament like Mass or baptism.
Holding her Ash Wednesday service over Zoom, Rector Mary Lindquist of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on Bradley Avenue said she feels different this year because usually by the time Lent arrives she is ready to focus more inwardly and think about mortality.
“This year I am kind of feeling like we have been in Lent the whole year because we have given up so much already. I don’t feel like giving up anything else,” Lindquist said. “In ordinary times we have to be reminded of the fragility of life, but this year it's not really necessary because every day we are putting on masks, and reminded of the [COVID-19 death] numbers."
Lindquist added that even though she feels less excited about Lent, it is important to remember that Lent is really a time for renewal and to think about the interconnections of ourselves to the Earth and one another -- and to find ways to increase our joy in life.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.