Not your typical picky eater; Chester family travels maze of child's food disorder

Dealing with a picky eater it is something many parents go through with their children. Such was the case with the Willard family, whose eldest child, Holden, started becoming a picky eater at around 2 or 3 years old.
As the years went on, they were having trouble getting him to eat, and when he wasn’t growing or gaining weight like other children in his age range, his parents started to worry. After he turned 5, he stopped eating, and any little bit of food he would eat, made him throw up.
“[The doctors] had him see an endocrinologist, and they started him on hormone injections,” said his mother, Trisha Willard. “That was helping with the height some, but we couldn’t get him to gain weight.”
At that time, Holden also was constipated, and the doctors thought that could account for his lack of drive to eat. The doctors conducted tests, and he was sent to the Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder Program at Boston Children’s Hospital for further testing.
This food disorder limits the amount and/or types of food a person can eat, for a variety of reasons. The person could avoid certain foods or entire food groups because of sensory features, such as the food’s appearance, texture or taste. He or she might have low appetite or a fear of negative consequences from eating, such as a fear of vomiting, pain or choking.
Holden spent 10 days at the Boston Children’s Hospital, where they put a tube in his nose to get feedings into him, but that didn’t work. He had to go back to Boston again to get a tube placed into his stomach.
“[Holden] is still not gaining weight, so they figured out that the constipation was kind of playing a role into it now, where they didn’t think it was at first,” said Trisha Willard. “They want him to get a colostomy bag, that way his colon can shrink back down, because it’s stretched out so much right now that nothing is able to pass through.”
She said Holden will have surgery in the next few weeks to remove part of his colon. She added the he will probably have a colostomy bag for the next four to five years.
Nick Willard, Holden’s father, lamented the lack of resources around Southern Vermont to help parents whose children are experiencing the food disorder. He hopes to raise awareness for the condition.
“You know, probably a lot of kids have this and their parents just don’t know, because we didn’t know the symptoms,” said Trisha Willard. “We didn’t know why he wasn’t gaining weight. We were like, eat more.”
Trisha said it is a fight to get him ready for school each morning, that he just wants to be normal.
“He’s really nervous with doing activities, because he’s scared that he’s going to hit this stomach right now with the feeding tube,” she said. “He’s worried about it popping out. He’s worried about when he gets to colostomy bag. He doesn’t really understands that quite yet.”
The family has created a special setup for Holden when it comes time for his feedings. Surrounded by Pokemon on his bed, he watches TV as a machine pumps the nutrition he needs into his belly.
Trisha Willard said it is very stressful; he has to have a feeding every night, which means he can’t go to a friend’s house.
“He has all this equipment, and he gets medications and then now on top of that to has to have the colostomy bag. It’s gonna be even harder, because it’s gonna have to be changed, and he’s not gonna know how to do it, and friends’ parents won’t know or want to,” said Trisha.
Donations sought
Extended family has helped out with the first to trips to Boston Children’s Hospital, but the Willards are reaching out to the community for help with Holden’s third trip. Most of the expenses are covered by Nick Willard’s insurance, but the cost for the family to stay together in a hotel near the hospital is about $3,000 for the 10 days, and then there’s the medical supplies needed for after-surgery care.
“We’re not there long enough to have the Ronald McDonald House, and they’re always filled up,” said Nick Willard.
The Willard family is hosting a benefit for Holden at the Loyal Order of Moose in Bellows Falls on April 16 from 5 to 9 p.m., that will include a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction for items donated by businesses in the Chester and Rockingham areas.
A GoFundMe has also been created for the family.