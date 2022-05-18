BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services’ newest fundraiser, Cornstock: Cornhole for a Cause, is being held at Retreat Farm this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
For those unfamiliar with the game, players at cornhole take turns throwing corn bags at a raised platform (board) with a hole in the far end until a team or player reaches or exceeds a score of 21. While the event is certain to attract seasoned players, Youth Services welcomes participants of all levels and will have corn-hole “coaches” available to give pointers and scoring options.
Sponsored by Chroma Technology to raise as much as $20,000 for Youth Services’ 20 programs in Windham County, Cornstock promises something for everyone, including cornhole matches for groups of four and more people every hour on the hour, as well as food trucks, the Thirsty Goat Pub, the Creemie Stand and live music. The musical line-up starts off with the seven-person ensemble Putney Jazz, followed by a Capella performers Shoulder Narrows, and concluding with the duos Steve Carmichael & Bill Conley and instrumentalists Mary Cay Brass & Laurie Indenbaum.
The $25 early registration fee per player is waived for those willing to find sponsors through peer-to-peer fundraising and incentive prizes are offered at all levels of fundraising. The registration fee doubles to $50 per person day of the event, if lanes are still available.
“To have their pick of cornhole play-time, interested players should let us know their preferred times, by signing up online as soon as possible or calling our Cornstock registrar,” said Russell Bradbury-Carlin, Youth Services’ executive director.
Spectators are welcome at a suggested $5 donation at the gate.
Bradbury-Carlin clarified that Cornstock is not a tournament per se, though participants are welcome to compete within their own friend-groups during their play-hour as they wish.
All prizes awarded by Youth Services are incentive prizes. Donated services, restaurant gift cards and activities encourage participants to try and break $250, $500, $1000 or $5000 levels of sponsorship by using email and social media to raise funds. There will be special prizes for the top fundraiser of the day and top fundraising team. The top individual prize will be a set of cornhole boards built by fine woodworker Dwayne Johnson, of Guilford. The teams that fundraise the most will win a pontoon boat ride on the Connecticut River with refreshments.
If fundraising isn’t “your thing,” there is also the option to pay $25 and skip the fundraising.
For more information or to register a team of four or more, visit youthservicesinc.org/cornstock, email info@youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-9361 x131.