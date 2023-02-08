HINSDALE, N.H. — A phony bomb threat turned away early shoppers at Walmart on Brattleboro Road earlier this morning.
Reports in the news show that this has been happening at Walmarts across the country.
Hinsdale Police Detective Lt. Melissa Evans said the store received a call around 6:15 a.m. about bombs planted around the building.
“She was told that there were multiple pipe bombs put around the store, and they were asking for money on gift cards,” said Evans. “We contacted (New Hampshire) Bomb Squad, who came and cleared the building with their canine.”
Evans added that there have been reported bomb threats across New Hampshire this morning, and one in Claremont on Tuesday.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety is monitoring the bomb threats at Walmarts across the state, the agency said in a statement.
“The Department of Safety is aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state. Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls,” the statement said. “The New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is assisting by sharing information between local, state and federal agencies.”
The statement continued to say that other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax threats.
“However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.”
Nothing was found at the Hinsdale Walmart, and the scene was cleared just after 8 a.m.