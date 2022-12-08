GUILFORD — During a special meeting held Thursday morning, the Guilford Select Board denied that Assistant Town Administrator Sheila Morse had violated Vermont's open meeting law by contacting the town's attorney for advice.
"Miss Morse is not subject to the open meeting law as she is not a member of a public body as defined in [state statutes]," said Zon Eastes, chairman of the Select Board.
The complaint against Morse was filed by Jason Herron, who has filed a number of similar complaints against the Select Board.
"There's nothing essentially new here in this allegation and so we simply will not act on it," said Eastes.
In the complaint filed on Nov. 30, Herron stated that in an attempt to understand why invoices from the town's attorney were redacted, he was told by Morse that the board and the attorney determined the redacted information was covered by attorney-client privilege.
Herron contended in his complaint that the board and Morse could not provide minutes of a meeting during which this topic was discussed or the decision made to redact the invoices.
If these determinations were made by the board, noted Herron, it was done in violation of state open meeting law.
Though Morse previously stated the decision to redact was made by the board, "Morse backtracked and is now claiming she is the one doing the redacting."
"[W]e have no idea how much money Morse spent when she contacted the town’s law firm," wrote Herron in his complaint. "This is because Morse is the one who is now redacting all the details from invoices the town receives from them."
Herron also contended that anytime money is "appropriated, expended or encumbered," it must be authorized in an open meeting.
"There has been no open meeting discussion authorizing the assistant town administrator to spend taxpayer funds contacting the town’s law firm for any reason," wrote Herron.
"Assistant Town Administrator Sheila Morse is authorized under her contract to act on behalf of the Select Board ..." states a response from the board to Herron. "The Selectboard and/or its individual members did not collude with Ms. Morse outside of an open meeting — she acted independently in her response. ...The Select Board has determined that no violation of the open meeting law has occurred and that no cure is necessary."
"If no Select Board member colluded with Morse, how did she determine the Select Board denied or approved anything?" wrote Herron. "If she acted independently in her response, where did she receive the information to respond on behalf of the Select Board?"
Herron also contended that according to state statutes, an individual select board member has no authority to take action on behalf of a town without the board's approval.
"If an individual selectperson has no authority to act on behalf of the town, without the Select Board's Joint Authority," he wrote, "then neither does the Select Board’s newly appointed assistant town administrator."
The cure suggested by Herron is for the Select Board to "publicly acknowledge this scenario and explain why the actions taken by the appointed and/or elected officials involved were unlawful. This will help restore public trust while clarifying the mistake, so it doesn’t happen again."
He also suggested that board members and Morse be required to read the Vermont League of Cities and Town's select board handbook and attend training, "So they understand the laws they are beholden to."
Earlier this year, Herron filed a complaint with Windham Superior Court, Civil Division, after he alleged the board violated the state's public records law.
Herron's complaint was dismissed by the court in October, which concluded Herron had not exhausted his administrative remedies by not appealing to the Select Board before taking it to the court. He recently filed a notice that he intends to appeal the court's decision.
Herron, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Select Board in March, has maintained that Richard Wizansky has a conflict of interest as both a member of the Select Board and as a trustee to the Guilford Free Library.
Herron has insisted that Wizansky violated the conflict of interest policy for “discussing matters concerning the library while he’s simultaneously filling the role of an elected official of the town ...”
During Town Meeting 2022, voters approved a $1.2 million expansion of the town library by a vote of 348 to 333.
The town portion was a bond of $205,000 and the reapportionment of another $195,000 that was left over from a water project.
Herron contended that the $195,000 left over from the Algiers Village water project was earmarked for the library addition in violation of Open Meeting Law, "or Mr. Wizansky acted on his own and used town resources without notifying the Select Board, which is a violation of state statute."
During a meeting in May, Select Board Chair Zon Eastes said there was no conflict of interest.
"None by statute, none by definition and none by perception. None that could be supported by any legal standard. This is not my personal opinion, this is the reading of Guilford’s legal counsel," he said.
And Eastes has stated a number of times the board never designated the money be spent on the library, and that it only recommended to voters that they approve the reapportionment.
Invoices Herron has requested include those regarding attorney services related to the proposed library expansion.
During the Thursday morning meeting, the board also heard from Tammy Sargent, who contended that there was an open meeting violation following Select Board budget workshops.
"We're paying a lot of money to an attorney to help the Select Board get away with not following the rules," she said.
Sargent said that at one meeting, conversation occurred after the meeting was closed.
"You guys know you're violating open meeting law, but you're trying to get away with it," said Sargent.
Though Eastes did not discuss Sargent's complaint during Thursday's meeting, he told the Reformer later he was simply sharing information with other board members for discussion at a future open meeting or executive session.
Gordon Little, a former member of the Select Board, said he believes the complaints against the current board are "very frivolous."
"There have been eight open meeting violations [complaints] against the Select Board," he said. "None have been founded. ... [If] they continue going forward, I hate to think what the cost for attorneys for the town of Guilford is going to be."
According to town budget documents, the town has quickly outspent its budget line of $5,000 for attorney's fees. The board, in a recent public meeting, increased the budget line to $10,000. Currently, the board is working on a budget for next year, in which the board is considering raising the budget line for attorney's fees to $50,000.
Little asked if there is a way for the board to move away from "this combative attitude," though he did note an attempt at mediation was a failure.
Marty Ramsburg said that the only resolution to the allegations is one Herron would find acceptable.
"Any amount of conversation, mediation ... is not going to be satisfactory unless it provides the outcome he assumes is what he calls the truth."
Ramsberg also noted that everyone on the board is a volunteer.
"They make mistakes occasionally," she said, adding "We owe it to each other to behave civilly, and to accept outcomes that aren't always what we want."
"I think residents should have a right to hold [board members] accountable and have civil discussions about it without being demonized," said Christina Belogour, adding there doesn't need to be "a legal outcome" if the board would just admit to making a mistake.
"You've done that before," she said. "You've admitted it and the town has been forgiving. And that's it."
"This is not me causing this problem," said Herron during the meeting. "All they need to do is own up to it. And then we can move forward. But if they've not been owning up to it, then I have no choice."