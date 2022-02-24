Nothing short of a miracle: Family survives horrendous rollover crash on I91

PUTNEY — It’s a call no one wants to get, a call that your loved ones were involved in a motor-vehicle crash.
Lyndsey Ravenna recalled being at work at Rod’s Towing and Repair, in Putney, Vt., when a snow squall moved through the area on Saturday, Feb. 19. She was waiting for her husband to pick her up with her children.
The white fluffy snow made conditions tough that day, and many different reports were coming in about vehicles having trouble or going off the road. Lyndsey said she heard people talking while filling up their gas tanks about a crash on I-91 that was shutting down the highway.
That is when a call from the Vermont State Police came in for a vehicle to be towed at mile-marker 16. Lyndsey assured the customers at Rod's that they were off to tow the car and get the highway open again.
“My sister started updating me on the accident through scanners. It was a roll over. Someone was ejected. People were trapped,” said Lyndsey.
There was a request heard on the scanner for multiple ambulances to come to the scene, but Lyndsey didn’t think much about it, because it was a normal occurrence during a snowy day.
That was when a phone call came in, and her world stopped. It was her husband, Kayne Ravenna.
“Assuming he was gonna tell me he was getting off the exit and to be ready to go, but when I answered, he didn’t sound like himself, he sounded weepy,” said Lyndsey.
"Lyndsey, I’m so sorry," she recalled him saying. He told her that he got into an accident, and that he had the girls.
“Mile marker 16?,” said Lyndsey.
“Yes,” replied Kayne.
At that moment she fell to the ground. She handed the phone to her uncle, Greg Winchester, who asked her what was going on. She couldn’t stop screaming.
"The accident, it was my babies, it was my family!" Lyndsey remembered saying. Winchester took the phone and Kayne assured them that everything was going to be OK, but she knew that he would say anything to keep her calm.
Garrett Winchester, Lyndsey’s brother and fellow Rod’s employee, carried her to his car and took them to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. She was unable to see or breath easily on the way to the hospital, just thinking that her whole life was in that car.
In what felt like an eternity waiting at the hospital, the ambulances started to arrive, one after another. Kayne’s ambulance came first.
“My heart broke as I realized they all were so alone moments after the scariest experience of their life,” said Lyndsey. “I waited for the hospital to tell me I could come back. To see my world. I tried to stay as calm as possible as Kayne had just reassured Winchester he was OK. My girls were OK.”
A Vermont State Trooper came into the emergency room and went to the check-in window. Lyndsey overheard him talking to the receptionist.
“Hi, I followed the ambulance. I need to go in," is what Lyndsey remembered him saying "The gentleman was ejected, and I need to be in there to see if he can answer questions yet."
The one word that stood out from that conversation was "ejected."
Moments later the hospital staff came and told her that her girls were in there. Her mom, Julie Winchester, and Kayne’s mom, Dawn Ravenna, were already with them as they snuck in with the EMTs.
“Noah [Ravenna, 2,] was the first I saw. Covered in blood. As white as a ghost but pretty calm and in Dawn’s arms. Charlie [Ravenna, 4,] was next, on the stretcher. Crying for me, for her dad, while holding her grandmother’s [Julie] hand,” said Lyndsey. “I just felt this peace come over my body. I kissed Noah. I took in every second. I walked over to Charlie, and she apologized about the car.”
Lyndsey couldn’t help but smile as she told Charlie that she always hated that car.
Once she saw that her children were safe, she went to look for her husband. When she found him, he was in a neck brace. Covered in blood. Face was bruised. His knee was sliced open, dripping blood onto the floor. He was in pain.
She saw his hand shoot up. “Lynds, I’m ok!” He’s alive. He is conscious. Scared, but conscious. He was crying, asking about the girls.
She recalled telling him “they are ok. You strapped them in perfectly. They are safe because of you.”
With tears rolling down his face, Kayne Ravenna said that he didn't have his seatbelt buckled. He was trying to remember why he didn’t buckle. He was thrown out of the car. It flipped multiple times. It threw him 20 feet in the air. He landed in the middle of the highway. All he remembers is looking down, knowing how bad it was gonna hurt.
“I said everything was going to be okay to the girls as we hit the median. I told them to hold on,” said Kayne. “The last thing I remember was the airbag deploying, then ... I wasn’t tumbling, I was flung upwards, and then I opened my eyes to see the car roll a couple more times.”
At the time of the crash, there was another two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane on I-91, and the fire department and other first responders were already there. Kayne lost control of his vehicle while traveling in the northbound lane and rolled in the median while troopers were on the scene of the initial crash.
“The trooper came right over. He approached me but all I could hear were my girls crying. He told me to stay still but I couldn’t. I crawled over to the car, he told me I needed to stop,” said Kayne. “I couldn’t. I crawled in, I grabbed my girls. They were hanging upside down by their car seats, screaming for me. But they were ok.”
He unbuckled Noah first, and she fell into his arms. He took them both out and handed them to the trooper. He then found his phone, and called his wife.
No one knows how Kayne is alive after being ejected. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 83 percent of passenger vehicle occupants who are totally ejected from a vehicle die as a result of their injuries.
The girls are alive due to the simple fact that Kayne strapped them in accurately. Kayne stressed that the children are still here because they were properly strapped in with seatbelts.
“I can’t believe I have them, I can’t believe this,” said Lyndsey. “Kayne broke vertebrae in his back, has five stitches in his knee, cuts and bruises all over his head. Fattest lip I’ve ever seen. Charlie broke her elbow and has bruises due to the seat belts. Noah had a bruise from the seat belt and she bit her tongue. I’m the luckiest woman alive today. Hold your loved ones close.”