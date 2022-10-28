BRATTLEBORO — For the past 20 years, Keri Roberts, the director of operations at the Windham County Humane Society, has inspired the people around her.
"She's the heart of the organization," said Heather Harlow, clinic manager.
"This is totally her calling," said Jessalyn Pennington, shelter animal manager and feline specialist. "She's so good with people and animals."
Pennington began as a dog walker volunteer in 2015.
"Keri noticed that I was really invested in this place and asked me about what I was looking to do," she said. "She taught me everything about this place. And then, when a job opened up, I jumped ship on nursing and came over here. If I hadn't had someone to teach me all these things and really find out this is what I love, I probably would still be in a job I don't even like."
"One of the most positive aspects of joining the Windham County Humane Society as executive director has been working with Keri," said Maya Richmond, who replaced former executive director Annie Guion in 2021. "She has a wealth of knowledge from years of experience. She knows nearly everyone, can tell me the history of each program, and is so experienced in sheltering, veterinary care and overall operations."
Guion said one of the reasons she felt comfortable leaving the WCHS after 14 years was because she knew it was in good hands with Roberts and the people she brought on board.
"I couldn't have done it without her," said Guion, who is preparing to ship out to Colorado for a temporary assignment as the executive director of Second Chance Humane Society.
"In the 14 years we worked together, I only saw her lose her cool once," said Guion, who declined to share those details. "People think we are just an animal welfare organization, but we really are a social service. We experience the full spectrum of people and their emotions around their beloved pets. Nothing throws Keri."
Richmond said she can't imagine WCHS without Roberts.
"When I first met Keri, she told me the name of every shelter dog and cat, why they were at the shelter, and what the afternoon clinic schedule was all while she was stocking the pet food pantry shelves," said Richmond. "I was blown away because in just that interaction, I could see how much she knew about the place and how much she loves the work."
Roberts didn't intend on a career in animal welfare when she started working at the humane society on the weekends, cleaning out the kennels and working with the dogs.
"When I was in high school, I really had no idea what I wanted to do with the rest of my life," said Roberts. "And then my husband, Christopher, and I met and we got married and decided to have kids."
Roberts had twin girls "right off the bat," who are now grown and leading lives of their own and a son later, while also helping to raise a stepson.
"We were very young," she said. "I liked being a mom but money got tight so I got the job here."
Roberts didn't have formal training in taking care of animals, so she learned on the job over the years.
"It came naturally to me," she said. "I have an aptitude for working with animals. It's very similar to taking care of children."
Roberts, who lives in Westminster and is a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, started out taking care of the dogs and cleaning kennels, working her way through taking care of the cats up to being shelter manager until five years ago, when she took over as director of operations.
"As the kids got older, my position grew," she said. "I started taking on more hours and doing more with the cats and the rabbits and the birds and all of the other animals."
As director of operations, Roberts wears many hats, working directly with the animals, assisting with medical care, scheduling staff, and running the shelter's various programs.
Not only did Roberts' job change over the years, so did the mission of the WCHS.
"When I first started, it was mainly a place for homeless animals," she said. "We did these really long adoption contracts for people. You had to own your home. According to our standards then, I wouldn't have been an animal owner. It was an unrealistic expectation for adopters. Meanwhile, the shelter was getting fuller and fuller. It was grueling taking care of all those animals, some of them here for months, sometimes years."
Many of the animals at the time came to the humane society because their owners didn't have the means to take care of them.
"They were surrendering animals because they couldn't afford to bring them to the vet to get them spayed or vaccinated, or to get flea treatment," said Roberts.
Through grants and donations, the Windham County Humane Society was able to help pet owners while decreasing the number of animals needing shelter.
"It wasn't fair for these animals to be stuck in these little cages in purgatory when they could have been living in a nice home with people who love and care for them," said Roberts. "And if you've ever owned an animal, you know how strong the human/animal bond is. Bringing an animal to a shelter is the very last resort. It's like giving up a child."
Although the need for sheltering has been reduced over the years, the WCHS' building on Route 30 has been showing its age. Before the pandemic started, WCHS began a capital campaign to renovate its building.
So far, it has raised about half of the $2 million it needs.
Roberts credits Guion with much of the positive change the WCHS has experienced over the years.
"She came on at a time when the shelter was really struggling," said Roberts. "She really moved the shelter from what we called the dark ages to what it is now."
Roberts manages a staff of about 10 people, as well as "a huge group of volunteers."
"I've had some volunteers that have been with me since the very beginning," she said.
Roberts also thanked the community for its support over the years. This includes monetary donations, as well as donations of pet food and other supplies.
"I stayed with it mainly because of the animals and the people that I work with in the community," said Roberts, who treasures the connections she has built over the years. "I've seen these pets grow with these people and I've seen the relationships they've developed. It really makes you feel good that you were able to help in some small way."