BRATTLEBORO — If Vermont Yankee’s radioactive waste casks start leaking, it’ll be up to the plant owner to figure what to do.
That’s the word from two key officials with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, who on Monday said NorthStar Group Services will determine a course of action if the high-level nuclear waste ever started leaking at the closed Vernon plant.
Such an event is “highly unlikely,” John McKirgan told members of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel subcommittee on nuclear waste. The NRC officials appeared remotely at the meeting, as did most of the panel members and members of the public.
McKirgan said the casks are regularly monitored for problems.
Bruce Watson and McKirgan told members of the nuclear waste subcommittee that the NRC would “release” the site to what it called “unrestricted use” once a completed plan is submitted by NorthStar, probably in the last two years of the decommissioning process. NorthStar estimates it will complete Yankee’s decommissioning in 2026.
Panel members asked the two high-ranking NRC officials about whether a company had ever run out of money while decommissioning a nuclear reactor; what other decommissioned reactor sites had been redeveloped; and who inspects the roads, bridges and railroads upon which nuclear waste haulers travel.
McKirgan, in response to a question from Brattleboro resident Schuyler Gould, said that the NRC has received no reports of leaks nationwide in the canisters, which have been in use at Vermont Yankee for less than a decade.
Gould said after the meeting that the mitigation measures McKirgan referred to as the responsibility of the owners of the waste “are non-existent.”
There are two ways to remove waste from a leaking cask, Gould said in an email. The first is a technologically difficult re-immersion of the waste in a spent fuel pool, “which has never been done with these large casks and, oh right, the spent fuel pool has been dismantled,” or in a “so-called hot cell of which there are zero in operation in this country,” he said.
“The casks cannot be repaired with fuel in them. The NRC has been asked this question repeatedly, and they always respond with gobbledygook that doesn’t answer the question.”
Diane Screnci, an NRC spokeswoman, said “it’s the responsibility of the licensee to identify and fix issues, the same as they did when the plant was operating.”
“We would expect the licensee to get back into compliance with the requirements,” she said in a follow-up conversation.
Watson said any former nuclear reactor site could be released for unrestricted use, but that the NRC would maintain control and oversight for the dry fuel storage facility, as long as it remains under license by the NRC.
He said to date, 10 nuclear reactors have been decommissioned, and seven of those still have the high-level radioactive fuel on-site. The stored radioactive fuel will remain on-site until either a permanent or an interim storage facility is operational, he said.
The NRC recently approved a license for an interim storage facility in western Texas, which would be next to the facility that currently accepts the low-level radioactive waste from Vermont Yankee’s decommissioning. But that license is now involved in litigation, McKirgan said, declining further comment.
Panel member Marvin Resnikoff asked whether such interim waste storage facilities were actually forbidden under the federal National Waste Policy Act, but McKirgan referred Resnikoff to an earlier decision that granted a license to a similar facility in Utah that was never built.
The nuclear waste storage facility at the Vermont Yankee site was licensed for 20 years, McKirgan said, but similar facilities are now being licensed for up to 40 years. The facilities can be relicensed, he said.
The Vermont panel’s sub-committee is studying the issue of the high-level waste, and in particular the issue of interim storage — that is, the transfer of the waste canisters to an interim, rather than a permanent site.
Lissa Weinmann, chairwoman of the waste subcommittee, said the committee has questions about “the ultimate footprint for development,” as well as interim consolidated storage.
"I appreciate them coming and exploring these issues, but I was not satisfied with their answer on why they are approving interim consolidated facilities when the law says that one should not be created until a permanent repository is licensed," said Weinmann, a Brattleboro resident. "They referred us back to a court case about it, where they decided to give a license to a facility years ago instead of answering that question."
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
"I was also dissatisfied about the answers regarding whether they would allow a private company like Northstar to transport spent nuclear fuel to another facility if they had one. Overall, there are many questions unanswered," she said.
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
"But it seems the ball lands squarely at Congress and the Department of Energy. I believe we are sorely in need of fresh thinking, an overhaul of existing law to deal with this current problem. Maybe Vermont can play a role in that," she said via email.
