KEENE, N.H. — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the plane crash that killed pilots Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass., and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vt., on Oct. 21.
According to recorded audio from the Dillant/Hopkins Airport in Keene, the occupants of the plane broadcast that the flight was departing from runway 02 and would remain in the airport traffic pattern.
There were several witnesses at the airport, according to the report, one of whom was a pilot and the other was a pilot and airframe and powerplant mechanic. “The engine sounded abnormal with the pilot (witness) exclaiming that it never sounded smooth during the entire time the airplane was on the runway or while airborne,” reads the report. “The pilot-rated mechanic stated that when the flight was airborne along the runway he heard a momentary power reduction, followed by a power advance. The flight continued and was noted to be in a very shallow climb, by witness accounts climbing to between 50 feet and no higher than about 200 feet when the flight was near the intersection of runways.”
The flight continued in a wings and nose level attitude (orientation), and several witnesses at the airport northwest of the departure end of the runway reported the poor engine sound continued. A witness located about a half mile north-northeast from the departure end reported the airplane was flying not much higher than 50 feet above ground level when it flew by him. He reported hearing “pop pop” sounds.
The report said the airplane began descending and the engine sound became louder, but the popping sound stopped when the flight was descending. The airplane impacted a storage facility at 661 Main Street in Keene, attached to a two-story apartment building about a half-mile north-northeast from the departure end of the runway.
The storage facility and its contents were damaged by a fire, as well as some of the apartments. There were no injuries to any residents in the apartment building. There was no distress call made by an occupant of the airplane.
Several area fire departments responded to 661 Main Street, in Keene, N.H., after a fire was caused when a single-engine plane crashed near the building on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Police at the time could not confirm if the plane crashed into the building.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local, state and federal investigators examine the plane crash site at 661 Main Street, in Keene, N.H. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Wreckage of the plane consisting of the rear of the empennage, sections of the left wing, left and right main landing gear, and engine assembly with attached propeller were recovered from the impacted building and retained for examination.
The report states that this preliminary information released by the NTSB is subject to change, and may contain errors. Any errors in the report will be corrected when the final report is completed.
