BRATTLEBORO — School staff are trying to promote appropriate use of technology, discouraging things such as sharing nude photos.
"First and foremost, we want to keep our students safe," Superintendent Mark Speno said. "If they're engaged in behavior that's not healthy for them then we need to work with them and families on changing that behavior and put limits."
Between TikTok challenges that involve destroying school property and the myriad harms of social media, Speno said there are many things to watch out for.
A mother, whose name the Reformer withheld to protect identities of students, said her 15-year-old son with special needs supposedly asked another student at Brattleboro Union High School for naked photos and the student sent them when she was 17.
The mother wanted to know how the students would be held accountable for their actions but said she was told school staff can't discuss the other student for privacy reasons. She also called for all students and families to be warned about such behavior via a school-wide memo.
"It's a very delicate situation, but at the very least I think you should scare the other students and make the other parents of the students know what's happening," she said.
Speno said that specific type of incident rarely happens in the school district, and the correspondence didn't occur via school email addresses but somehow came to the attention of school staff.
The mother, who told the Reformer the photos were shared using school email addresses, said she wanted her son to have in-school suspension but the school went with detention and counseling. Eventually, the mother was able to connect with the counselor who's talking with her son to learn more about the situation.
"I want my son to grow up as a thoughtful, caring, responsible young man who puts people's feelings into their own considerations," she said. "If I can work with the school and the school can work with me, then we can raise healthy children."
The mother said she wants her son and other students to know that it's not right to trade naked photos.
"You're growing up, you're feeling a lot of these things, you're in high school," she said. "These feelings are normal and natural but you don't do damaging things that can bring certain relief. You have to put other people into consideration. People are going to look at you like you're a pervert."
Images can last forever, the mother said, adding that her son luckily isn't the type to share the photos.
Assistant Principal Chris Day, who is filling in for Principal Steve Perrin after he went on an unexplained leave of absence, said he's sorry the parent had a negative reaction to the school's response. Staff follow state law and policy put in place by the School Board.
Day explained the first step in the process is to find out what's happening.
"We would talk to the students and others involved," he said in an email response to the Reformer. "We would do this step hand in hand with counseling to ensure the students received support. Also, concurrent with the investigation is making sure the actions are stopping, nothing is being shared anymore."
Day said next, parents would be notified and if necessary, the Vermont Department of Children and Families and police.
"Then we would make determinations or decisions around restorative work, consequences in order to begin repair work," he said. "There are a lot of turns a situation like this can take. For example, if law enforcement picks up the case, they often ask the school to stop investigating — for good reasons. However, this then leaves us in a conundrum of appearing like we are not taking action. Another conundrum is what action is appropriate. Everyone has a right to education. Another conundrum is that we may not hear about it for months later. If we don’t know about it, we cannot address."
School staff have to be careful with whom they talk to so they don't make the issue bigger than necessary, Day said.
"Students are very loyal friends and sometimes sides get taken," he said. "Students protect other students, which complicates things. This list of possible wrinkles goes on."
One way to address the issue is to get ahead of it, Day said, noting that having photos posted online can be "very public and permanent."
"This can be devastating to a student," he said.
This year, the school launched a program encouraging healthy relationships between students. "Making appropriate choices" comes up in all grades, Speno said.
"If you're using electronics, you got to use them appropriately," he said. "If somebody contacts you through social media and you don't know who they are, that can be very dangerous."