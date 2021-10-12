PUTNEY — A New York man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a sexual assault that occurred at Landmark College a little less than a year ago.
Victor Tomelden, 23, of Altamont, N.Y., was arrested by Vermont State Police following an investigation that began in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2020, when police were notified by Keene (N.H.) Mutual Aid that they were responding to a report of a sexual assault at the college, according to a news release. VSP detectives spoke with the victim, her mother and Landmark College Public Safety and learned that the suspect and the victim, who were students at the college and knew each other, were in an office on campus late at night on Oct. 24, 2020, when the sexual assault occurred.
Tomelden turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Westminster Barracks. He was arrested and processed on suspicion of sexual assault, and released on a citation to appear for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. today in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Landmark College Public Safety throughout the investigation.