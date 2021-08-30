GAGEVILLE -- Vermont State Police and personnel from Rescue Inc. are searching a deep pool at Gages Falls this afternoon, as part of the search for a missing New York City woman who went for a walk with her puppy on Sunday.
State police are looking for Erika Greber Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, N.Y., who was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday after she didn't return from the walk. She was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The pool where rescue workers are focused is just downstream from the concrete bridge on Covered Bridge Road.
It is upstream from the notorious Twin Falls, also on the Saxtons River, where more than a dozen people have drowned while swimming over the past decades.
Police said Seyfried went for a walk with her seven-month-old golden retriever puppy. She and her husband were staying at an AirBnB at 33 Gage Road. She was described by police as 5 feet, two inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.
The AirBnB, which is owned by local businessman Bob Ross, is a short distance from the Gage Mills pool.
According to the LinkedIn website, Seyfried is vice president, digital strategy, at the publishing house Penguin Random House in New York City.
Anyone with information should contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802 722-4600.