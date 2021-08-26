WOODFORD — Ryan Hassett stood behind the front of counter of the Woodford General Store and discussed his philosophy about carrying merchandise. He spoke between checking out customers and offering greetings or goodbyes to people coming and going from the store on a recent Saturday afternoon.
“I add stuff every week,” Hassett said. “I add new things. I don’t want this place to become stagnant.”
Two men wearing bicycle helmets entered the store and walked to a line of coolers in the back. They each returned with armfuls of bottled water and a single can of beer. The riders said they had spent the preceding few hours pedaling up from Brattleboro.
“We’re 14 miles to Price Chopper, and 14 miles to Shaw’s,” Hassett said, providing a visitor with a geographical reference to the supermarkets in Bennington and Wilmington. “We’re right in the middle.”
Encountered outside as they hydrated with their purchases, the bicyclists said they were headed back toward Wilmington and Brattleboro. They would not plunge down Route 9, whose grade is marked as 8 percent by a sign near the western entrance to the store’s parking lot, for the easy glide into Bennington.
The bicyclists were unusual customers at Woodford General Store, Hassett said. The store’s core patronage is a mixture of locals, people occupying summer homes, tourists in the area during the warmer months, and skiers and other cold-weather visitors to Vermont.
{p class=”tncms-inline-link”}New owner reopens Woodford General Store
There are also the many transients who stop as they pass along Route 9 and travel across the bottom of the state. The bike riders would not complete a full transit over the cross-state roadway.
Hassett opened the store, which had been closed for over two years, in February 2020. It was about a month before the pandemic caused people to reconfigure how they lived and shopped.
“It was really tough,” he recalled. “We didn’t have the skiers and the snowmobilers that we would’ve normally had. But we did have people that were isolating themselves, and they would just run down and grab things.”
And the store, Hassett said, never ran out of toilet paper or flour during the pandemic. He had these things when the big supermarkets had empty spots on their shelves.
Woodford General Store is part convenience store, part variety store and part corner market. It sells gasoline, deli sandwiches, baked goods, hard and soft drinks, meats, food staples, hats and gloves in the winter, and even games and school supplies.
{p class=”tncms-inline-link”}The dearth of service: Pandemic’s chilling effect lingers in some sectors of Southern Vermont workforce
Located across the highway from Prospect Mountain Ski Area and Greenwood Lodge & Campsites, the store has no local competition. Hassett said he still tries to give people a reason for pulling onto the property.
“We have locals that get birthday gifts here,” he said. “It’s because we have what they want. We have jewelry. We have all kinds of different things.”
A few years ago, on the days when his daughter was skiing at Prospect, Hassett became intrigued by the shuttered store at 5053 Vermont Route 9. He and his wife, Heather, purchased it in 2019, and worked with their son, Christian, to renovate the interior ahead of its reopening.
All three family members share ownership in the store. After a difficult few months at the start of the pandemic, Woodford General Store is now operating in the black.
“It’s paying its way, now,” Ryan Hassett said. “It’s starting to finally jump the curb.”
Hassett was already engaged in local commerce before the store opened. He and his wife own the Bennington Pizza House; Bringing You Vermont, which sells over 1,500 products produced in the state; and Vermont Confectionery. All of them are based in Bennington.
To save on shipping costs and get above the minimum quantity limit on some orders, such as dairy products, Hassett has deliveries made to one location and then transports the goods up the hill to the store.
“We had the resources of those other businesses to help this one,” Hassett said. “That was an advantage.”
Two younger men and a woman got out of a car having New York plates and walked around the parking lot. The woman used her phone to take some photos of the surrounding greenery and then all three entered the store to use the restrooms.
The operators of restaurants alongside toll roads measure the purchase rate — or sales made to people as a percentage of the total number of visitors to their buildings. Many people choose to use the restrooms and buy nothing during their transits. A purchase rate of 50 percent is considered solid.
The three travelers emerged from the restrooms and paused briefly in the aisle nearest the entrance door. One of them looked at a bottle of salad dressing on a top shelf and put it back. All of them then walked out. The woman looked toward the front counter and said, “Thank you.”
Hassett smiled back at her. He does not expect to make a sale to every entrant and remains pleased with the store operations.
“People thank us for being here,” he said. “They tell us they missed the store. And they tell us the store never had such a wide variety of things as we have in here now.”