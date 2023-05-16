BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls voters elected longtime resident Paul Obuchowski as their new village president Tuesday.
Obuchowski, 67, defeated five-year Village President Deborah Wright, 172-32.
Wright, who also was running for a village trustee position, lost that as well, as voters re-elected another longtime resident, James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, and newcomer Conor Floyd to the two, two-year positions on the board. McAuliffe received 131 votes for that position. Floyd received 132, while Stefan Golec and Wright received 76 and 42 votes, respectively.
Turnout was extremely light for the election, as only 207 residents voted, about 10 percent of the 1,974 registered voters, according to Village Clerk Kathleen Neathawk. At Monday night’s annual floor meeting, only about three dozen residents turned out to decide the village’s $1.6 million budget, which had a modest increase.
Obuchowski, Wright and Golec were at the polls when they closed, and listened to the stunning results.
Obuchowski said he wanted to thank both Wright and Golec for their long service to the village.
"I want to thank the voters of the village and I will do my best and I want to have open communication with the people of the village. I will listen to them," said Obuchowski, who said he was considering getting a cell phone to that end.
Obuchowski said that when he decided to run for village office and "get back into the game," after several years of not holding public office, he decided to run for village president rather than trustee at the urging of many people.
Wright attributed her loss to her "newcomer" status, as she didn't grow up in Bellows Falls and didn't go to BFUHS.
"I'm not from here," said Wright, who moved to town in 2005, and who was running against one of the best-known people in the village.
"They wanted new blood," she said of the board's leadership.
Golec said he thinks Tuesday's election results end 25 years on the board.
Obuchowski is a familiar face and name in Bellows Falls. Obuchowski had briefly served on the village trustees for one term about 20 years ago, he had spent 30 years serving the town of Rockingham on the Bellows Falls Union High School board, and among other public positions, served many years on the Rockingham Free Public Library.
Obuchowski is retired but works part-time at Lisai’s Market in Bellows Falls. He comes from a very well-connected family in the village: Obuchowski’s brother Michael was a state representative for the town of Rockingham for decades, including a stint as speaker of the Vermont House.
Wright, 65, president of Green Mountain Traffic Control, has also been very active in her adopted hometown, serving as a trustee, the village president and on the BFUHS board. She is the current chairwoman of the Rockingham Planning Commission.
McAuliffe, Golec and Floyd gave voters a choice of newcomer (Floyd) to veteran (Golec, and to a lesser extent McAuliffe). Wright also was running for trustee.
McAuliffe, 78, who is retired, has been on the board of trustees for two terms, and he currently is a member of the Rockingham School Board, and also served on the BFUHS board.
Golec, 55, has been on the Bellows Falls village board for so long he says he’s lost count. He works at Whelen Engineering in Charlestown, N.H., and has also served on the Rockingham Select Board.
Floyd, 28, has lived in Bellows Falls two years, and is active in the Windham County Trails Alliance. He currently works for the Vermont Agency of Education in its school nutrition programs.
Obuchowski was also re-elected village moderator, but Neathawk said he cannot hold both positions and the village will be looking for a new moderator.
