BRATTLEBORO — After seven years as executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Kate O’Connor is stepping down with no immediate plans for the future.
“I’ve been here for seven years and there’s always time for a change,” she said in an interview Thursday.
In the past, O’Connor served as chairwoman of the Select Board. She advised Howard Dean when he was governor of Vermont and a presidential candidate. She also was an aide to former Gov. Madeleine Kunin.
O’Connor’s last day at the chamber is Dec. 31. Greg Lesch, membership and operations manager, will be interim executive director.
The hope is to have a successor in place by June.
For now, O’Connor said she’s going to organize her parents’ house.
“That’s the big plan for me,” she said. “I have to sort through 17 rooms — they lived there for 54 years — then I’ll figure out what I want to do.”
Her mother Martha O’Connor died last year and her father Tim O’Connor died in 2018. They also were known for their public service in Brattleboro and statewide.
O’Connor said the chamber involves not just her but the board of directors, staff and business owners.
“I think we’ve worked really hard to advocate for the business owners and the people in our community, and we’ve really been able to connect them with legislators and the governor,” she said. “That’s one of the things we’ve made a commitment to and we’re going to continue to do.”
Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, O’Connor said, “we’ve tried really hard to support the business community as much as we can.” She described the chamber making a very consistent effort to listen to their needs and share them with the people who need to hear it.
“We worked hard to shine a light on what our community has to offer,” she said, noting that it’s not just about Brattleboro but the region.
The chamber also partnered with Downtown Brattleboro Alliance for a marketing campaign called Love Brattleboro. O’Connor said she thinks both organizations are “really proud” of the effort and will continue with it.
Her role at the chamber, she said, is “something I valued and I’m really appreciative of all the people I got to work with.”
“What I’ve enjoyed,” she said, “is you’re in a community relations job and you get to meet and work with a lot of people from different sectors.”
Tracey John, president of the chamber board, said the board will miss O’Connor’s “tireless commitment to this organization that we are all so proud of.”
“I speak for the entire board when I say that we are sad to say goodbye to Kate,” John said. “She has done a fantastic job and we will miss her dedication and hard work. Kate’s focus has always been on the well-being of Chamber members both locally and at the state level. For seven years, her friendly smile has greeted so many at the Chamber office and out about town, and she has represented the Brattleboro Area Chamber members in a welcoming and respectful way. We wish Kate the best as she makes this transition and we hope that she can enjoy some restful downtime.”