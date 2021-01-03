Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: January 3, 2021 @ 7:37 pm
Stillwater, of Brattleboro, ice skates at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, along side her dog, Luna.
Emma Davis, of Brattleboro, Vt., works on her ice skating skills at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 1, 2021.
As the cold temperature set in, people go ice skating at the Retreat Meadows, Brattleboro, Vt., on Jan. 1, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — As the cold temperatures set in, people go ice skating at the Retreat Meadows on Jan. 1, 2021.
Robin Davis, of Brattleboro, Vt., pushes her daughter, Emma, on a kick sled around the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 1, 2021.
Stillwater, of Brattleboro, Vt., ice skates at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, along side her dog, Luna, on Jan. 1, 2021.
Hunter DiMario, 11, of Brattleboro, Vt., ice skates at the Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 1, 2021.
