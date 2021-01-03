Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — As the cold temperatures set in, people go ice skating at the Retreat Meadows on Jan. 1, 2021.

Ice skating at the Retreat Meadows

1 of 7

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.