DUMMERSTON — In refusing to allow outdoor music at a former ski area on Route 30, the District 2 Act 250 Commission said it doesn't need to poll the populace "or require vociferous local opposition in order to conclude that an average person would consider the project to be offensive."
"[Sugar Mountain] has tried and failed to convince us that the rock concerts or other proposed [events] for this location will hardly be noticeable because of the traffic on Route 30," states a decision issued Nov. 8.
That decision approved plans to convert Maple Valley Ski Area into a brewery and distillery, but denied the developer's request to allow outdoor music and use a parking lot along the West River.
"Just because someone lives on a state highway, doesn’t mean that living next to 24 rock concerts per year isn’t shocking or offensive," states the decision that was issued by Chairman Thomas Fitzgerald and members Cheryl Cox and Julia H. Schmitz. "It certainly would be to the average person. This activity has not been in character with this location for over 20 years."
This project, states the Commission's decision, "offends the sensibilities of the average person, or is offensive or shocking because it is out of character with its surroundings or significantly diminishes the scenic qualities of the area ..."
The members of the Act 250 Commission are not authorized to speak to the media about their decision.
'NO OPPOSITION'
The Reformer reached out to a number of residents listed as abutters to the project. Of those the Reformer spoke to, no one objected to music twice a month. All of the people who spoke to the Reformer also said no one from the Commission or administrators from the Natural Resources Board asked them whether they objected to music being played outdoors at the former ski area.
"I have no opposition at all to what Keane and his partners would like to do with Maple Valley," said Joann Tyler, who has lived next to the ski area with her husband, Brian, for the past 40 years on Sugar House Road. "I feel like it's taken way too long. And then to hear they can't do any outdoor activities, it's just totally frustrating."
"These poor people," said Janet Murano, who has lived with her husband, Bob, across Route 30 from the ski area, also for 40 years. "They got this place and it's been one roadblock after another."
More than 30 months ago, Keane Aures, spokesman for Sugar Mountain Holdings, submitted his Act 250 application.
"We're disappointed to receive this decision after nearly 1,000 days of waiting," Aures told the Reformer.
Aures could move for a reconsideration or appeal the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court, but would not comment on whether he is considering either route.
"We're continuing to review the District 2 permit in its entirety, including findings of fact and conclusions of law, to determine how best to proceed with the project," said Aures, adding that an important part of reviewing the decision is determining whether the project is financially viable without the potential of 24 large events, with room for about 150 people, each year.
Alan McBean, the chairman of the Dummerston Development Review Board, said he was puzzled by the Commission's decision.
When the DRB unanimously approved the application before the town three years ago, it actually authorized the facility to have outdoor music seven days a week.
"To my recollection, no one voiced any concerns at all about noise," he said, adding there was no issue with Sugar Mountain using the five-acre parking lot either.
"The parking lot was built way back when for the ski area and there is no reason not to let them use it again," said McBean. "Restricting their full use of the property is unwarranted based on what we heard from neighbors at our hearing."
When Aures and his partners first introduced the project, Janet Murano said she and her husband were excited that the property was going to be used again. Both said they weren't concerned about music two nights each month.
"We'd have no objection to that whatsoever," said Bob Murano.
"What's wrong with that?" said Janet Murano, who said all the kids in the neighborhood grew up working at the ski area. "Our area needs this kind of entertainment and we need life back in the valley."
Billie Slade, camp director for Green Mountain Camp for Girls, lives at the camp, which is just across the West River from Maple Valley.
She said they often have outdoor musical events at the camp and they have never received complaints from neighbors.
She also said she hasn't heard from one person who objects to music at the former ski area.
"Everybody I know has been supportive," said Slade.
Tom Sorenson lives next door to the Tylers on Sugar House Road and he, too, wasn't concerned about outdoor music.
"When my parents moved here, the ski area was open and it was noisy," he said. "I wouldn't want it to be a ski area again."
Amber Rose, who has lived on Sugar House Road since 2005, said she wouldn't be bothered by music either.
"It's not a huge concern on my part," she said. "It would be nice to have something there."
Rose said she'd like the resort repurposed, especially if it means her kids could get jobs there.
"They could walk to work," she said.
Passed in 1970, Act 250 was a landmark environmental law meant to check uncontrolled growth in the Green Mountain State, giving regional commissions the power to approve projects, prevent them or attach conditions.
Efforts have been made recently to update Act 250, but those were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.