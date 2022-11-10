Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.