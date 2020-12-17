BELLOWS FALLS — What a difference 24 hours makes ...
Officials from the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union released new overall budget figures that were dramatically different from from budget figures discussed Monday night at a meeting of the Bellows Falls Union High School. At that time, a BFUHS budget increase of 11 percent was projected. Now the various budgets of the different schools in the union look like they will be close to level funded.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt and Business Manager Flora Pagan said they spent the entire day Tuesday working on the budget with other district officials, not so much cutting things, but re-aligning the budget without the state education finance system, eFinance.
Pagan told the WNESU budget committee Tuesday evening that she “cut and pasted” budget figures into a different financial template, and came up with much more palatable figures.
And on Wednesday night, during a meeting of the full WNESU board, Pagan said what made a big difference was that the state Agency of Education finally came up with the percentage of how special education costs will be reimbursed to local communities.
Pagan, who is in her first year as business manager, said that made a tremendous difference in the overall budget picture.
The supervisory union board on Wednesday night was focused just on its budget, which was down 13 percent. The supervisory union provides district wide services, such as special education, transportation and food services.
“The numbers are much better,” Pagan told the board during a video remote meeting.
The supervisory union budget was $6.2 million, which was less than last year’s figure of $7.1 million, a 13 percent decrease. The supervisory budget is then allotted to the different towns, with Rockingham getting the lion’s share.
“That’s a big number,” said School Director David Clark, chairman of the supervisory union board.
School Director Jack Bryar of Grafton, the chairman of the budget committee, and chairman of the union elementary board for Grafton, Athens and Westminster, said Wednesday that the big budget jump didn’t make sense when he started drilling down into the details after Monday’s meeting.
”Flora is new, and she comes from the non-profit sector where they do educational budgets without all the clutter and arcania mandated by the state of Vermont. I think she was caught off guard as to how crude and inflexible the efinance system can be without a lot of massaging,” Bryar said via email.
“This thing has defeated other business managers but I give her credit for getting useful information — effectively by building a parallel system on the fly in the middle of the budget cycle,” he said.
“It’s designed as a reporting system for the convenience of the state and not really designed to be a local budget oversight and planning tool,” he said. Bryar and other school directors, who were faced with seeking the public’s support on a budget with a gigantic increase during the pandemic, didn’t try to hide their relief.
“There’s no fluff in the SU budget,” Pratt said, noting that a year ago, the central business office was facing confusion and angry employees. Pagan noted she was able to pay employees on Wednesday, via direct deposit, earlier than usual, and as a nod to the holidays.
Pondering ways to cut expenses and boost revenues, the supervisory union is eyeing its popular food service. Pagan said she had level-funded the food service after speaking with Harley Sterling, the director. The food service has been the recipient of hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic funding.
Sterling told members of the WNESU budget committee Tuesday evening that the past 10 months have been unlike any other year, and he said the service was making “a lot of money” for the school district by making meals for other government agencies, not just the schools.
Sterling said that with the decision to provide meals to all children during the pandemic, demand was way up, as well.
But he said the move by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration to provide meals to the homeless was really helping to boost local revenues.
Bryar suggested whether forming a non-profit organization around the food service would be the way to go.
Pratt announced at the end of Wednesday’s meeting that the district’s food service would be providing food boxes for all students over the holiday break, as it had before Thanksgiving. He said the boxes would include food for seven breakfasts and lunches and five dinners. The boxes are free to any student, 18 years and under. Each box will also include “meal building activity kits.”
Sterling’s kitchen put together 500 meal boxes at Thanksgiving, Pratt said, which was even more than the schools in Burlington sent home.
He said the meal boxes would be available for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 23.