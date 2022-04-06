BRATTLEBORO — Ramadan is being celebrated this month by newly arrived Afghans.
Amir Samar, a refugee from Afghanistan and projects manager at Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., said he developed a plan with co-worker BDCC Director of Programs Jen Stromsen to let employers know how Muslims observe the holiday. About 92 refugees came to Brattleboro from Afghanistan earlier this year.
Drinking and eating is limited during Ramadan, said Fatima, a refugee from Afghanistan and journalist who asked not to give her last name due to security concerns.
“It has to be dark,” she said, noting there are certain times before sunrise and after sunset for breaking the fast.
Samar said fasting is hard in the beginning of the month. It can be even more difficult on hot days, Fatima added.
“Sahari” is the Dari word used to describe when eating before the fast. Fasting lasts about 16 to 18 hours each day, Fatima said.
“It has some benefits to our body,” she said. “All the tiredness of one year and all the things we eat in one year will clear in just one month in our body. It also has spiritual rewards as well.”
God and the Quran spoke of the spiritual and physical benefits 14 centuries ago, Fatima said, and now doctors are talking about the benefits of fasting.
“It’s very beneficial for our blood,” she said. “It’s also good for the brain.”
Fatima said after Ramadan comes three days to celebrate its conclusion, then there’s a month where it’s optional to fast for another six days. That additional fast can help make the stomach not be so shocked and brings a spiritual reward that equals the benefit of one year of fasting, she added.
Fatima takes part in the second fast. Samar does not. They said the fasting is easier for them because they have been doing it since they were young: girls once they start getting their monthly period and boys when they begin growing facial hair.
During Ramadan, an hour-long prayer called “Tarawih” in Arabic happens after breaking a fast each day. That comes in addition to a daily prayer that takes five minutes or less, Samar said.
Islam also requires money to be collected during Ramadan. Those funds are given to poor people at the end of the holiday.
“It’s not optional,” Samar said. “The amount of money is specified by Islam and depends on the price of foods.”
Most Muslims break their fasts with dates, Fatima said.
“Or it could be salt if they’re not rich enough to buy dates,” Samar said, “or water.”
Fatima recently worked as an interpreter at Against the Grain. She helped with safety trainings for new employees coming from Afghanistan.
Currently, Fatima is searching for a job in media. She’s interning at the Commons weekly newspaper, which published a column of hers on March 23 entitled ”We Never Stood Still.”
“At the present time, conditions in Afghanistan are very serious for women journalists, and I am among that group,” she wrote. “I am lucky to have gotten out of the country, but I’m always worrying about my family of 10. I worry about my husband, who wasn’t allowed to evacuate with me. The day after our wedding, I left without my husband, and he is now in Afghanistan among the problems. I don’t know what will happen if I can’t find ways to aid them.”
Samar helps find jobs for members of the newly arrived Afghan community who are resettling locally and talks with employers about what skills they’re looking for to make hiring matches. He came from Afghanistan on Jan. 21 and started at BDCC on Feb. 18.
Initially, Samar didn’t plan to begin working right away. He wanted to get to know the Brattleboro area and its people.
His “first priority” is getting his family to the U.S. His wife and mother are still in Afghanistan.
Samar said with experience working with an international nonprofits in Afghanistan, BDCC offered him a job because his English-language skills were good.
“I really enjoy working with people here and enjoy working with the Americans,” he said. “It’s a new place for me ... but when I’m working in a new environment with new people in a new system, it’s still enjoyable for me to work here. I have a good team. Also with BDCC, there is a team of volunteers who are helping people and the staff with driving, finding houses, these kinds of things. So many nice people here. I really enjoy living and working here.”
Challenges cited by Samar include figuring out the pathway to bring his family to the U.S. He knows about the local organization, Community Asylum Seekers Project, but he’s not sure if it’s right for their situation.
Among his refugee peers Samar has seen the language barrier as one of the biggest obstacles in living here. Getting used to how to commute and take public transportation also take adjusting, he said.
Housing is difficult to find in Brattleboro, Samar said. Another challenge he cited involves getting educational certificates or experience from Afghanistan recognized in the U.S. so refugees can find work in their field.