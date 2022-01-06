A year ago Thursday, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch was in the chamber of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. when a gunshot rang out as a mob attempted to push its way into the chamber, intent on reversing the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was there as well. In remarks on the U.S. Senate floor Thursday, Leahy recalled how, after Senate members were herded into a safe room, “we were starting to see the television and seeing a mob – Americans who turned into a mob and turned their back on our Constitutional history. They were rejecting everything that made America great, ignoring our laws, our customs and most of all ignoring our history.” (Read Leahy’s complete remarks on page A6).
Welch and Leahy were among leaders across Vermont and among its representatives in Congress who marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a reminder that democracy in America is fragile and under attack.
“The violence and destruction failed to achieve the mob’s goal. Congress reconvened, and at 3:00 a.m. we certified the election of Joseph Biden as our duly elected President. But though the attack failed, make no mistake — the peril to our democracy continues,” Welch said.
“January 6th 2021 will go down as dark day for our democracy that was really the culmination of an attempt by the loser to overturn the 2020 election results,” said state Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, one of the Vermont Legislature’s longest-serving members.
“Unfortunately the continued conversation about election fraud in 2020 that was found nonexistent in at least 60 court cases, coupled with voter suppression laws recently enacted in several states, continues to threaten the very core of our democracy,” Sears said.
Gov. Phil Scott did not issue a statement Thursday to mark the anniversary. But last month, at a conference hosted by President Joe Biden, Scott echoed the statements he made a year ago – laying the blame for an attempt to overthrow what he called “a free, fair and legal election” at former President Donald Trump’s feet.
“We cannot lose sight of the fact that one person’s ego led us to a very low moment in American history. This is a powerful reminder of why we must always guard against authoritarianism and the manipulation of would-be dictators from both the right and the left,” Scott said.
“It is critical for our nation to humbly reflect on these events and the many years leading up to them, and learn from it to make our nation, and all democracies, more durable. Because democracy is only as strong as our commitment to it, and we cannot let our guard down.”
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray said there are still “cracks in the bedrock of our national unity” caused by the angry mob, but believes Vermont can provide an example for a way forward.
“Today, I invite Vermonters to join me in reflecting on what we hold dear,” Gray said. “We’re hopeful and believe that together we can build a stronger future. We put differences aside and put each other first. We must be united as Vermonters and Americans and act with a common purpose to protect our democratic institutions and values.”
Welch touched on what Vermonters can do as well, asking them to “step up where they can” and get involved in democracy.
“Take care of each other, speak up when you see injustice, and challenge your elected officials, including me, to fight for what is right. These small steps help build the fabric of our communities and in turn strengthen our democracy,” he said.
As for the rioters: “The courts are dealing with these crimes, but it is detestable how so many were so callously used as cannon fodder,” Leahy said, also blaming Trump. “Their actions were wrong, but many believed they were acting as patriots. The former president told them so, and egged them on, and they believed him.”
Meanwhile, Trump and his advisors have yet to face justice, Leahy said. “They must be held accountable for planning and promoting this travesty, and, in his case, doing nothing to stop the assault, even when appealed to, repeatedly, by his closest advisors.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the problems exposed a year ago go deeper than the violence seen at the Capitol.
“Our democracy is also under attack because all across this country people increasingly believe democracy itself, and our government, does not work for them,” Sanders said. “If we are really going to save democracy and make it relevant to people’s lives, Congress must boldly address the long-neglected crises facing the working people of this country. ... Congress must represent the needs of ordinary Americans and not just wealthy campaign contributors.”
The anniversary should serve as a wakeup call to Congress to protect democracy, Secretary of State Jim Condos said.
“It’s time for the destructive lies to end. Election denial and voter fraud ‘cry-wolf’ tactics have done nothing but tear our country apart. It’s time that we come together to heal, in the interest of ensuring our democracy stands strong for generations to come,” he said.
“One of the most disturbing aspects of the Capitol Insurrection is that a year later we still don’t have a full accounting of what happened and who was involved,” Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said. “It should be terrifying to all of us – regardless of political affiliation — that we have elected and appointed officials who are not fully cooperating with the commission.”
“Simultaneously, we have initiatives in many states to make elections overseen by partisans,” said Balint, D-Windham. “This is an indication that we will slide towards authoritarianism without an immediate and strong course correction. “
Sen Brian Campion, D-Bennington, organized a symposium on the insurrection at Bennington College, where he’s director of public policy programs in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action. He said the events of Jan. 6 were “the sad and dangerous result of years of methodical erosion of American democracy.”
“Our fundamental right to vote, to due process and for the peaceful transfer of power was attacked by a mob who were only successful in showing the country and the world their violent worship of authoritarianism rather than their allegiance to our Constitution,” Campion said. “Never in a million years would I or anyone have believed that our great country would be pushed ever so close to complete democratic failure by a major political party and its leadership”
“This one-year anniversary is the long overdue time to remove the filibuster on voting rights so we can restore the will of the country over the will of a wildly off-track party,” he added. “History has shown us, time and time again, if societies do not invest in their democratic values, rights and freedoms, they will not last.”