BRATTLEBORO — April is sexual violence awareness month and the Women’s Freedom Center is encouraging bystanders to stand up and be counted.
“This is about moral courage and the moral strength to speak up,” said Shari, an advocate at the WFC. All advocates use first names only for safety reasons. “And this is about redefining who we consider to be our leaders. Bullies aren’t leaders. The people with the courage to speak out are the leaders.”
But standing up to injustice, pain and violence isn’t just about one person shouting “Stop,” said Shari.
“Any human will hopefully stick up for any other human who is being degraded,” she said.
But Shari and other advocates recognize the reality of rape culture, an environment in which rape and sexual assault are prevalent and in which sexual violence against women is normalized, joked about, excused in the media and popular culture, and victims are blamed.
Advocates also understand folks who dare to speak out about sexual violence, toxic workplaces, pressure on men to be sexually aggressive, inappropriate jokes, the hypersexualization of women and girls, and casual misogyny often face scorn and bullying, and sometimes experience violence for being active bystanders.
That’s why it’s important, said Shari, to stand shoulder to shoulder with people who raise their voices, even if you are reluctant to speak out.
“A lot of people are afraid to speak out, and it’s not always about physical safety,” said Shari. “There is a social fear associated with speaking out. Whoever has the courage to go out on the limb, everybody should have their back.”
The Women’s Freedom Center is hosting an online screening and discussion of “The Bystander Moment: Transforming Rape Culture at its Roots,” on April 15 starting at 7 p.m.
“The 50-minute documentary looks at the male peer culture and the toxic impact of that culture,” said Shari.
“Everyone is invited to participate,” she said. “It’s for all genders, but particularly men and boys who face particular backlash when they speak out.”
Men and boys can be under significant peer pressure to stay silent, said Shari, but not confronting bullies can result in deep-rooted male trauma.
“The actual crime is an enormous human rights violation, but rape culture harms everybody,” she said. “If it’s silencing us about something we know is wrong, we, ourselves, are complicit. It doesn’t feel good to be a silent bystander.”
But while silence can be contagious, she said, “So can courage.”
“Saying ‘boys will be boys’ is dismissive of the full potential of all humans, including their moral potential,” she said. “We want to highlight the power of men and boys to help end the rape culture. We need to redefine the strong and courageous as the ones who stand up and say ‘Hey, I am not OK with this. Stop harassing women.’ Those who have the courage to be the first to go out on that limb and confront any kind of harmful or bullying behavior.”
Shari said the film will be an opportunity to learn about and discuss rape culture and how it can be transformed.
“It doesn’t have to be this way,” she said. “We need to get back to that place where we are re-examining what’s acceptable. Sexism and misogyny are not natural. They are learned behaviors, taught by the culture. The greatest challenge in ending sexual violence is not learning new things, but unlearning old things.”
In addition to the film, on April 27 and 29, the Women’s Freedom Center is hosting a two-part bystander empowerment workshop.
An empowered bystander is defined as someone who actively promotes a culture of safety by standing up and responding when they witness situations that threaten the health and safety of others.
The workshops will offer ways people can safely speak out or support the survivors of harm.
“Even stopping and silently standing there, letting the harasser know ‘I see you ...’ It can be astonishing to people who have never been challenged in their sexist or racist comfort zone,” said Shari. “It can change the dynamic in an instant.”
For more information on the film or to participate in the bystander workshop, call 802-257-7364.