BENNINGTON — Eric G. Postel of North Bennington was on vacation when he got the call from the United States Agency for International Development, asking him to return to the agency for the fight of a generation: Coordinating the private sector's response to the COVID-19 pandemic all over the globe.
Postel, 66, is now in his second go-around with USAID as special advisor to Administrator Samantha Power, working on the agency’s collaboration with the private sector on the COVID-19 response.
He first worked for the agency from 2011-16, as an assistant administrator for economic growth, agriculture and trade. Confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2011, he also served in the interim as the independent government agency’s head for Africa, and as its acting deputy.
“My job is basically to work with the private sector to build partnerships that address some form or another of the COVID pandemic overseas,” Postel said of the role, which began about three months ago. “And so that's what I'm doing, and it's still early days but we're talking to lots of different companies about different things. And don't have any big announcements yet but, but we're getting there.”
USAID was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to coordinate the U.S. government’s international development and humanitarian efforts as a single entity. Its aims are humanitarian as well as promoting U.S. political and economic interests by investing in developing nations and responding to disasters and crises. It has about 10,000 employees working in 100 countries.
‘I don't think I'm any different than anybody else. It's just that my skills are such that I can help on some government functions because of all that I learned how to do,” Postel said in a recent interview.
“Number one, we are working hard on COVID overseas to try to end this, because we know that Americans don't want anybody suffering. And number two, because we know that, and this is a phrase that others invented -- that no one's safe until we're all safe,” Postel said.
“The second thing I would say is that hopefully more people would come to understand that there's an awful lot about this international development work that is for the benefit and national security of the American people.”
Postel’s interest in international development grew while he was earning his Masters of Business Administration at Stanford, which he attended after serving in the U.S. Navy.
"I didn't have a term for what I now easily can describe about myself but I always was interested in a purpose-driven life,” he said. "You think of the Navy as service to others and I felt that international development was another important area. So I wanted to go into development.
"But at that time I did something that was very unique, although nowadays it's commonplace, which is most people who went into development at that stage went into either government jobs or the World Bank. I thought that actually the private sector had quite a bit to do with how communities thrived.”
Postel’s private sector development career included service as vice president of Citibank in Tokyo, where he served as Bangladesh’s first-ever financial advisor and helped secure $30 million in financing for Jamaica International Telecommunications Ltd. from Japanese investors.
Later, he founded Pangea Partners, an investment banking and consulting firm that helped six African countries create or improve their stock markets, modernized more than 20 banks in former Soviet states, and advised the Slovak Export-Import Bank during its founding.
But it was Postel’s pro-bono service about 10 years ago to the HELP Commission, a bipartisan effort to advise Congress and the White House on how to best modernize U.S. foreign assistance policy and practice, that cleared his path to government service.
Postel said he devoted 2,000 hours to that effort. And in the process, he worked with government development officials including Gayle Smith, who later served as the administrator of USAID and is now the Secretary of State's COVID response coordinator.
The transition from private enterprise to the United States government was “a mixture of overwhelming, scary, interesting and fun,” Postel said. That might be because he avoided one key mistake that befuddles many who make that transition: he didn’t try to apply business practices to government.
“In business, it's very simple. There is one measure of success, and, and it's very clear. In government there are many stakeholders, many measures of success. and many people setting the priorities,” he explained. “So, I think everyone who's savvy about these things who goes into government for the first time, [it works best] if they go in with a sense of humility.”
“So I just really tried to learn a lot and there are so many hard-working, super knowledgeable people at USAID and at the rest of the government. And so I learned from them at the same time then we were making changes, and making improvements,” Postel said. “We made a lot of progress and we got a lot of things done, but it starts from that, you know, humility and learning and then going from there. And I really enjoyed it."
As Postel described his work so far, he clarified that what business does is not the same as what development agencies do or what development’s about. “But that doesn't mean that there can't be overlap between the two bodies of work that makes sense. That's the only time it makes sense for us to work together and cooperate,” he said.
As for that corporate interest: Think of it like a triangle, he said.
The largest number of companies are at the base -- those who are just trying to keep their heads above water and keep people employed in their communities. A smaller number of companies in the middle have overseas operations and limited interest in helping countries that are either big customer locations or supply chain locations.
“They have a business reason for wanting to do it but there's the overlap -- in dealing with their business purpose, it may actually help some of the people have better health outcomes. Right now we are, we're interacting with those companies and some of them have already jumped in,” Postel said.
At the top of the triangle are the largest companies, Postel said -- global brands most anyone would recognize.
“And their view is COVID is, first of all, threatening all their customers and their employees, but secondly, it's holding back the economies of the world, and therefore it's holding back their growth prospects. So they take this macro view that we've got to be all hands on deck. It’s clear it can't just be governments -- because just look at the state of Vermont’s response. It requires individual citizens, it requires churches, it requires everybody doing things right.”
“And luckily because they have so much money in their bank accounts and whenever they have the ability to offer assistance on a global basis, that in the near-term doesn't do anything for their business because it's not about their supply chain, or their markets. it's just this macro thing of can we help end this thing sooner rather than later.”