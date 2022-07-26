BRATTLEBORO — A former Bennington man charged in 2017 with identity theft and cashing forged checks was ordered held on $10,000 bond by a judge in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Wednesday.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Duvan Leblanc, 46, but it wasn’t until recently that he was arrested in New York and turned over to Vermont authorities.
“The case has been pending since 2017 because Mr. Leblanc failed to appear for his arraignment on Nov. 13, 2017, after being issued pretrial conditions of release,” wrote Bennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Alexander Burke in an email to the Reformer.
Leblanc’s case is being heard in Windham County because the Bennington court has a conflict with the case.
According to an affidavit submitted by Vermont State Trooper Benjamin Barton, an Arlington couple learned from their bank that Leblanc had cashed two checks totaling $4,800 on Nov. 6, 2017.
The couple told Barton that they did not know Leblanc and believed the checks had been stolen from their mailbox.
The couple also learned that Leblanc had attempted to cash two more checks on Nov. 9, also totaling $4,800, but the checks were rejected for insufficient funds “due to their bank account being drained from the transactions on Nov. 6 ...” states the affidavit.
Officers with the Bennington Police Department located Leblanc on Union Street on Nov. 10, 2017. He was questioned by troopers from the Vermont State Police and he told them the checks were for “construction work” he performed for Shawn, a man for which he had no last name or contact information.
Leblanc was taken into custody and during an interview he told investigators he cashed the checks on behalf of Shawn Macomber, of Arlington, who had actually stolen them out of the mailbox.
Officers reviewed Macomber’s handwriting on a lease and compared it to the handwriting on the checks and concluded Macomber had actually forged them.
In return for cashing them, Leblanc said he received $50 per check.
Macomber initially denied involvement in the scheme but later pleaded guilty to identity theft in 2018 and was sentenced to one to eight years. He is currently under the supervision of Bennington Probation and Parole.
During the court hearing, Leblanc’s attorney, Albie Fox, asked the court to not impose cash bail.
Fox told Windham County Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen that his client has been struggling with homelessness, though he has been working the same job for the past four years in Troy, N.Y.
“Mr. Leblanc was not the main instigator in this,” Fox said. “Mr. Leblanc’s role as described in the affidavit seems to be a secondary one.”
“His failure to show up in court when he had a condition, specifically telling him he must abide by the citation, suggests that it is unlikely that he will abide by court orders,” said Kainen.
While Leblanc is not accused of a violent crime, said the judge, he does have prior failures to appear, and those were unrelated to this case.
“I didn’t look at his New York criminal history.,” said Kainen. “But in Vermont, he has racked up six misdemeanor convictions, two felony convictions ... 11 misdemeanors [and] six violating conditions of release ... When the court puts into the mix the risk of flight and considers that he’s effectively been on the lam for an extended period of time, the court does not find that non-cash bail would assure his appearance.”
Leblanc is currently being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.