BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael’s Catholic School held its fourth annual fun run on Friday, May 26. The event helps provide tuition assistance to students who attend the school. The students raised $17,461.91 with another $4,750 brought in by corporate sponsors. Two high school students tied for most laps run around the building at 57 laps or 6.3 miles total. One of the kindergartners managed to secure 40 sponsors for the event.
Saint Michael's Catholic School in Brattleboro holds its fourth annual fun run on Friday, May 26, 2023. The event helps provide tuition assistance to students who attend the school.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.