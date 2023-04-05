BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox is nothing if not persistent.
The town of Rockingham received notice last week that it had received a $50,000 scoping or planning grant from the Agency of Transportation to come up with a design for a short trail that would link Riverfront Park in downtown Bellows Falls, along the Connecticut River, to Paper Mill Road, and other bike and hiking trails.
Fox and Peter Bergstrom of the Rockingham Walk-Bike Committee, said Monday that the town was previously turned down twice when it applied for similar but different grants from the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
The Agency of Transportation's transportation alternative program grant is actually a better fit for the trail, which would be a key link from Riverfront Park and its trails to a network of trails that both exists and is in the planning stages, Fox explained.
"Bellows Falls is walkable," he said. He called the new link a "multi-use path." And he said the construction and maintenance standards would be different, and easier to maintain.
Bergstrom and Fox both said the new link would be about six tenth of a mile long, and, in part, would cover what Fox called "pretty challenging terrain," and pretty steep in parts. It currently is an undeveloped path, Bergstrom said. It is on land currently owned by the Bellows Falls Historical Society, Fox said.
Bergstrom in recent years has organized volunteers and students to clear out invasive species, particularly knotweed, which is dominating the trail's location.
Fox had already received approval in December from the town of Rockingham to apply for the grant, and the town must contribute $10,000 toward the project, he said.
Bergstrom said Stewart Read of Bellows Falls, a longtime officer of the Bellows Falls Historical Society, had envisioned the trail years ago and had obtained easements for the future trail years ago. Those easements go all the way to Forest Road in Gageville, along the Saxtons River, Bergstrom said. He said that Vanessa Stern, chair of the Bald Hill Committee of the Pinnacle Association, another trails group, had worked closely with Read.
By being approved for the scoping grant, Fox said, it gives the town an advantage when it applies for a construction grant, which could be up to $300,000.
Bergstrom, who has spent many hours in the trail area clearing out knotweed and other invasives, said there is a steep section, just north of Liberty Mill, which is located on Paper Mill Road, that likely will present the biggest design challenge.
Fox said the new trail link was first discussed in a 2002 Connecticut River heritage study, which looked to acknowledge the long history of historic paper mills in Bellows Falls. International Paper was founded in Bellows Falls.