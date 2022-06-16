DUMMERSTON — The Vermont State Police is investigating the crash of a water truck on northbound Interstate 91 that happened just before noon on Thursday.
In the tall grass, along the interstate, rested the vehicle that was split in two, with the cab ripped off the main body.
“The truck was swerving,” said Asia Hosten, of Brattleboro, who saw the accident happen. “And all of sudden ... it happened so fast ... within seconds ... he went off the road and [the vehicle] flipped.”
As vehicles passed by the crash scene, Hosten said she stopped and called 911.
Hosten, on the side of the road and praying for the driver to survive, kept saying that she couldn’t have called the ambulance fast enough.
Emergency personnel from Putney Fire Department started preforming CPR on the driver before Rescue Inc. arrived.
Vermont State Police said the driver, later identified as Paul Z. Dulude, 38, of Springfield, Mass., sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was then flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. where he later died.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Clemens at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.