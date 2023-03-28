HINSDALE N.H. — Several first responders from Vermont and New Hampshire responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m. that shut down Route 119 (Brattleboro Road) near Georges Field Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Hinsdale Police officers were in the area for an unrelated incident when an officer observed a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta traveling at a high rate of speed and operating erratically while heading westbound towards Vermont. The vehicle then reversed direction and continued back eastbound, crossing into the westbound lane and colliding head on with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler.
The Volkswagen Jetta was driven by Dylan Morse, 21, of Winchester, N.H. and had two passengers, Teasha Kristolaitis, 21, of Winchester, and Richard Miner, of Greenfield, Mass.
Morse and Kristolaitis were transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Miner was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jeep was operated by Arthur Oefinger, 59, of Hinsdale, who was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
New Hampshire State Troopers’ Troop C was assisted at the scene by members the NHSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (CAR) Unit, the Hinsdale Fire Department, Brattleboro Fire and Rescue, Rescue Inc. and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Route 119 was closed for approximately seven hours while responders documented and cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation and charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Brian Ross at (603) 931-2738 or Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov.