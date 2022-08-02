SPOFFORD, N.H. — A section of Route 9 was limited to one lane after a semi-head-on crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. According to Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering, a white van was traveling east on Route 9 following another truck, which made a right-hand turn onto Old Chesterfield Road. The truck went around the vehicle turning while still in its lane of travel when a Subaru pulled out in front of the van to cause the crash. The van driver didn’t have any injuries that were reported and the driver of the Subaru was transported to Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene, N.H.
