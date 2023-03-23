Close
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away. Purchase local photos
online.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away. Purchase local photos
online.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Thatcher Carrasquillo, from Hinesburg, Vt., goes down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the snow melts away.
BRATTLEBORO — Children go down the hill at Living Memorial Park on Tuesday, before the snow melts away.