BRATTLEBORO — The Charlie Slate Memorial Breakfast is returning from a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and celebrating 40 years since its inception.
This also will be the final year that mother and daughter duo Jadi Flynn, Slate’s granddaughter, and Megan Walker, Slate’s great granddaughter, will organize the event they took over in 2014. Walker is moving to Berlin, N.H. for work and other family members have also relocated.
Flynn reached out to volunteers last year to see if they felt comfortable to host the breakfast again. Ultimately, they decided to hold off for one more Christmas.
“This year, pretty much everyone was right on board,” Flynn said. “We’re going to do it one last year.”
Walker said the family also wants to host the event in memory of her great grandmother Arlene Slate, a longtime Brattleboro resident who died last December at the age of 95.
“She was working and he was going around Christmas Day trying to find somewhere to eat breakfast,” Walker recounted of Arlene and Charlie Slate. “There was nothing. That’s why he started it.”
Back in 1982, when the breakfast began, Arlene was working as a nurse’s aid at Linden Lodge. Years earlier, Charlie was in a bad accident and the community rallied to help the family when he was out of work.
Flynn said the combination of wanting to serve breakfast to those finding themselves alone for the holiday and to “pay it forward” prompted the creation of the annual tradition. His first go, funded out of his own pocket, brought in 50 attendees and a team of volunteers. Subsequently, he started getting donations from the community and businesses.
“Now, it’s grown into this massive breakfast,” Flynn said.
She counted 903 breakfasts served in 2019, one more than the previous year and a record number for the event. And the hope is to hit 1,000 this time.
The organizers expressed a willingness in helping someone else transition into running the breakfast if there’s interest. They noted the price for cases of food they purchase has doubled in cost due to inflation and the event has outgrown the venue, the American Legion.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Christmas Day. Offerings will include pancakes, hash browns, sausage, eggs, local maple syrup, coffee, juice, fruit and cookies.
Reservations for deliveries must be made in advance by calling Flynn at 802-258-0481. Delivers will only be made in Brattleboro but residents from surrounding communities can make plans to pick up breakfasts.
“I know that COVID is really on people’s minds and if they are out of Brattleboro and they don’t want to come down then they certainly can call and we’ll have a meal for them,” Flynn said.
The organizers are seeking cookie donations, which can be dropped off at the American Legion. Walker said homemade are preferred but all are appreciated.
About 60 volunteers help put on the breakfast. Flynn said she always gets more than enough food and any leftovers do not go to waste; they are donated.