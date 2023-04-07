BRATTLEBORO — One person was burned in a small fire at an apartment at 1354 Putney Road early Friday afternoon, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
The resident received second-degree burns when they were extinguishing the fire, which firefighters attributed to candles being used near combustible materials. The resident was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment.
When first arriving on the scene, firefighters found nothing showing from two sides of the apartment, according to a statement by acting Capt. Matt Casabona. Upon further investigation, a small fire was found in apartment 113 that had been put out.
Crews checked for more fire and ventilated the apartment, clearing the scene at 2:05 p.m.
Building manager Windham & Windsor Housing Trust was notified and a representative came to the scene. The unit cannot be reoccupied until the unit is cleaned and minor repairs are made, the Fire Department said.