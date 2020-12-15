DUMMERSTON — A driver of a pickup truck had to be extricated after a single motor-vehicle crash on Middle Road, in Dummerston, around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department helped Dummerston with the Jaws of Life.
The driver was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and then airlifted by DHART to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., for unknown injuries.
Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The road had to be shut down as crews removed the vehicle from a creek that runs along Middle Road.