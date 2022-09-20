TOWNSHEND — Moving into the endemic phase of COVID-19 — as monthly death tolls subside to levels seen in March 2020, before the height of the pandemic — hasn’t stopped Rescue Inc. from getting out into the communities to make sure people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since February of 2021, Rescue Inc. has put more than 43,500 COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms.
Chris Finnell, vaccination clinic coordinator for Rescue Inc., talked about the effort to help prevent people from getting serious symptoms from the virus.
“The reality is the virus is never going to 100 percent go away. We have to learn how to live with it and that will move it into endemicity. The definition of a pandemic is really up to the CDC to make that determination in my opinion,” said Finnell. “We have to learn how to live with it, and protect ourselves and protect our families and our communities.”
Seth McCoard, of Townshend, Vt., gets a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot during a vaccine clinic held by Rescue Inc. at Leland & Gray Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Since February of 2021, Rescue Inc has put over 43,500 COVID-19 vaccines into people's arms.
Vaccine clinics provided by Rescue Inc. and others are just one of those steps to protect the community to help prevent the virus from being as deadly as it was during the height of the pandemic.
Vaccine clinics are held twice a week in Brattleboro — on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — at the Brattleboro Union High School parking lot. Additional clinic times can also be found at the Rescue Inc. website.
